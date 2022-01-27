comscore TVS has acquired Switzerland's largest electric cycle company SEMG
News

TVS bets big on electric cycles, acquires Switzerland’s largest e-bike brand

Electric Vehicle

SEMG operates the largest pure-play e-bike retail chain M-way in Switzerland with close to $100 million in revenue

TVS E Bike

TVS acquires biggest electric bike company of Switzerland

TVS Motor Company announced the acquisition of 75 percent stake in the biggest electric cycle brand in Switzerland. The acquisition of  Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) is expected to further the Indian company’s electric ambitions. With the acquisition, TVS Motor Company plans to commit to expansion in Europe. Apart from the new EV brand,  TVS has acquired brands such as Norton Motorcycles and EGO Movement in Europe. Also Read - TVS and BMW Motorrad enter new deal to produce electric vehicles in India: Check details

What is SEMG?

Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) is the leader of e-mobility solutions within the DACH region. It S. The company has a Swiss mobility brands portfolio, including Cilo, Simpel, Allegro, and Zenith – Bikes. Also Read - Waiting for Ola S1? Take a look at some of these other performance electric scooters

Announcing the acquisition, Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motor has always been committed to sustainability and has been investing in electric vehicles for over 10 years. The increasing global focus on the environment and personal well-being is rapidly accelerating demand for newer mobility solutions, and TVS Motor is investing to drive this change.” Also Read - ebikeGo receives over 1 lakh bookings for its Rugged electric scooter; will take on Ola, TVS and more

Speaking on the occasion, Ralf Speth, Chairman designate, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motor is committed to being at the forefront of e-personal mobility globally. SEMG complements our acquisitions of Norton Motorcycles and EGO Movement and strengthens our commitment to environmental sustainability. We offer our customers a compelling portfolio of technologically advanced and environment friendly products.”

Adding on, Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “This acquisition furthers TVS Motor’s commitment towards e-personal mobility products. We are strengthening our presence in the rapidly growing e-bikes segment. SEMG has strong omnichannel distribution and aspirational brands, including Cilo, Simpel, and Zenith – Bikes. I’m excited to enhance the product range further and scale the company in the DACH region and beyond. I’d like to convey my thanks to CONSTELLATION CAPITAL and Rainer Fröhlich for this foundation which we will build on.”

E-bikes have a current penetration of approximately 15 percent of the total bicycle population in Europe and growing at a CAGR of around 18%. TVS claims the market for the e-bicycle holds significant growth potential.

Rainer Fröhlich, Founder and Managing Partner, Constellation Capital, emphasises: “In TVS Motor, we have found the ideal and an exceptionally dynamic partner for SEMG to reinforce and expand the Group’s position as a market leader. The strategy of having a global leader like TVS as a majority shareholder not only offers untapped potential in quality assurance and procurement in the global supply chain but also lays the foundation for future expansion of the group beyond national borders.”

  • Published Date: January 27, 2022 10:01 PM IST

