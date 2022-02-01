In the Union Budget 2022, the govt has introduced new policies to encourage the adoption of EVs. The govt has introduced new Special Mobility Zones which will be dedicated just to electric vehicles. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that these zones will be free of fossil fuel driven vehicles. Also Read - What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Union Budget 2022

During the Union Budget speech at the parliament, the finance minister said, "special mobility zones with zero fossil fuel policy to be introduced. "

Further, she said that the Govt will be introducing a new Battery Swapping Policy. This is aimed to help areas that have space constraints. Considering that EVs require a dedicated charging location, battery swapping can be seen as a boon for users without dedicated personal parking space.

During the speech FM Sitharaman said, “Considering space constraints in urban areas, a ‘Battery Swapping Policy’ will be brought in.”