comscore Union Budget 2022: Govt to introduce EV battery swapping facilities, special mobility zones
  • Home
  • Electric Vehicle
  • Union Budget 2022: Govt to introduce battery swapping facilities, special mobility zones for EVs
News

Union Budget 2022: Govt to introduce battery swapping facilities, special mobility zones for EVs

Electric Vehicle

Considering that EVs require a dedicated charging location, battery swapping can be seen as a boon for users without dedicated personal parking space.

Battery Swapping

Battery swapping tech

In the Union Budget 2022, the govt has introduced new policies to encourage the adoption of EVs. The govt has introduced new Special Mobility Zones which will be dedicated just to electric vehicles. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that these zones will be free of fossil fuel driven vehicles. Also Read - What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Union Budget 2022

During the Union Budget speech at the parliament, the finance minister said, “special mobility zones with zero fossil fuel policy to be introduced. ” Also Read - Nissan announces new mini electric vehicle to replace popular petrol-fueled car

Further, she said that the Govt will be introducing a new Battery Swapping Policy. This is aimed to help areas that have space constraints. Considering that EVs require a dedicated charging location, battery swapping can be seen as a boon for users without dedicated personal parking space. Also Read - Simple Energy partners with Siemens to provide new software support for electric vehicles

During the speech FM Sitharaman said, “Considering space constraints in urban areas, a ‘Battery Swapping Policy’ will be brought in.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 1, 2022 12:04 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 1, 2022 12:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Wordle: New York Times buys the viral Word game
News
Wordle: New York Times buys the viral Word game
Apple adds AR/VR headset support for web apps in the latest iOS 15.4 beta update

News

Apple adds AR/VR headset support for web apps in the latest iOS 15.4 beta update

Motorola Edge 30 Pro might launch with a 60MP camera this month: Here s everything we know so far

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Pro might launch with a 60MP camera this month: Here s everything we know so far

Apple might launch iMac Pro 2022 with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets

News

Apple might launch iMac Pro 2022 with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2022 - 2023 in a digital format

News

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2022 - 2023 in a digital format

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Union Budget 2022: Govt to introduce EV battery swapping facilities

Wordle: New York Times buys the viral Word game

Apple adds AR/VR headset support for web apps in the latest iOS 15.4 beta update

Motorola Edge 30 Pro might launch with a 60MP camera this month: Here s everything we know so far

Apple might launch iMac Pro 2022 with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets

Explained | SIM vs eSIM vs iSIM

What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Budget 2022

How is touch sampling rate different from refresh rate in smartphones?

India bought Pegasus spyware as a part of a defense deal with Israel in 2017

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Related Topics

Related Stories

Union Budget 2022: Govt to introduce EV battery swapping facilities

Electric Vehicle

Union Budget 2022: Govt to introduce EV battery swapping facilities
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2022 - 2023 in a digital format

News

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2022 - 2023 in a digital format
What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Budget 2022

Features

What EV buyers, manufacturers expect from Budget 2022
TVS acquires Switzerland s largest e-bike player

Electric Vehicle

TVS acquires Switzerland s largest e-bike player
Nissan announces new mini electric vehicle to replace popular petrol-fueled car

Electric Vehicle

Nissan announces new mini electric vehicle to replace popular petrol-fueled car

हिंदी समाचार

बजट 2022 में डिजिटल इंडिया पर जोर, RBI जारी करेगा Digital Rupee

Economic Survey of India: भारत में कई गुना बढ़ गया डेटा का यूज, 6.93 लाख लगे मोबाइल टावर

Garena Free Fire में आ गया Season 45 Elite Pass, फ्री मिल रहे कई रिवॉर्ड और बंडल

BSNL से लेकर Jio तक, ये हैं 3300GB डेटा, अनलिमिटेड वॉयस कॉलिंग और हाई स्पीड इंटरनेट वाले सस्ते और बेस्ट ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान्स

Union Budget App: अपनी भाषा में इस तरह डाउनलोड करें बजट का पूरा भाषण

Latest Videos

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem

News

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Union Budget 2022: Govt to introduce EV battery swapping facilities
Electric Vehicle
Union Budget 2022: Govt to introduce EV battery swapping facilities
Wordle: New York Times buys the viral Word game

News

Wordle: New York Times buys the viral Word game
Apple adds AR/VR headset support for web apps in the latest iOS 15.4 beta update

News

Apple adds AR/VR headset support for web apps in the latest iOS 15.4 beta update
Motorola Edge 30 Pro might launch with a 60MP camera this month: Here s everything we know so far

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 30 Pro might launch with a 60MP camera this month: Here s everything we know so far
Apple might launch iMac Pro 2022 with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets

News

Apple might launch iMac Pro 2022 with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers