Vazirani Ekonk to be revealed on October 25, images surface online: Report

Vazirani Automotive back in 2018, during the Goodwood Festival, unveiled its Shul concept. The company is finally ready to showcase the India-made electric sportscar based on the Shul concept, named Ekonk. The car will be unveiled on October 25 and is currently being tested on the newly laid out NATRAX facility in Indore, Madhya Pradesh according to a report by Express Drives. The report also consists of some exclusive images of Ekonk. Here we will take a look at everything we know about the upcoming Vazirani Ekonk along with the images of the electric sportscar.

As of now, not much is known about the Vazirani Ekonk, however, the report suggests that the company is currently working on testing a new battery setup, which will help in keeping the weight of the car down along with the centre of gravity.

According to the report, the car will have a Kerb weight of 738 kgs and it will come with a peak power output of 722 HP. Keeping the numbers in mind, the car will boast a good power to weight ratio, which will be around 1:1. Apart from that, the Ekonk will have a low aerodynamic drag coefficient thanks to its aerodynamics. The company claims that the Ekonk will have one of the lowest drag coefficients for an electric sportscar.

Reports suggest that the Ekonk will be a single-seater vehicle. Also the ‘EK’ moniker the brand is using hints at the one seat arrangement, as Ek means one in Hindi.

The Express Drives report also features of a few teaser images of the upcoming electric sportscar, which showcases the sharp tailpiece of the car, along with the finned tail lights. Another design highlight is its wedge-shaped silhouette.