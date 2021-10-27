Vazirani Ekonk showcased, becomes fastest made-in-India car to reach 0-100kmph in 2.54 seconds

Vazirani Automotive has finally taken the wraps off of its new electric hypercar, dubbed Ekonk. There has been a lot of hype behind the launch of this new electric vehicle (EV), as the company claims that it is the fastest made-in-India car, along with being the lightest electric vehicle in the world. Also Read - Tesla bags 1 lakh car order by rental car company Hertz, market value crosses $1 Tn

The company has revealed that the car weighs 738kg and delivers a total output of 712bhp. The whole car is made out of carbon fibre to keep the weight down and has a rear-wheel-drive transmission. The car reached a top speed of 309kmph in a test drive by Chunky Vazirani, the founder and CEO of Vazirani Automotive. Also Read - ebikeGo receives over 1 lakh bookings for its Rugged electric scooter; will take on Ola, TVS and more



Ekonk is Vazirani Automotive’s second hypercar, with the first one being Shul, which was unveiled back in 2018.

Apart from being the fastest made-in-India car, Ekonk also acts as a testbed for the company’s new battery technology, dubbed DiCo. The new DiCo technology battery discards the use of a heavy piping structure to cool the batteries and replaces it with air cooling, which also helps reduce the weight of the car.

Vazirani Ekonk

Ekonk is a single-seater vehicle with no roof or a windshield. The company has claimed that its design team and engineering team worked in coherence to create a low drag concept car.

The car sports a sharp nose in the front that helps it cut through the air without much resistance. The left side of the driver’s seat features an air vent that pops out of the body and delivers air to the batteries.

During the test drive, the Ekonk managed to perform a 0-100kmph acceleration within 2.54 seconds, which also makes it one of the fastest accelerating cars in the world.

Vazirani Ekonk features a set of full-width LED lights bars (one in the front and five in the rear). The rear wheels are covered and feature the word “Ek” written on them. “Ek” means “one” in Hindi. The rear of the car flaunts a n open design, from where the air that was used to cool the battery exits.

“For us, Ekonk signifies our real beginning, where, for the first time, design and innovation come together. It’s our first vehicle that’s alive,” said Chunky Vazirani.