Smartphone brands like OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Vivo, and Xiaomi are all set to enter the electric vehicle segment in India. A tipster Mukul Sharma has shared some screenshots of the listing, which showcases that the trademark applications have been accepted and approved. However, filing a trademark does not necessarily mean that the company will enter this segment, but it is clear that brands are interested in grabbing the EV market. Also Read - OnePlus electric scooters, cycles, and more in the works under life brand: Trademark listing shows

As per the screenshot shared on Twitter, OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, all three companies have applied for electric vehicle patents. However, most of these have met with rejection. It is only Xiaomi’s application quadcopter that is approved and accepted. Also Read - How to use two WhatsApp accounts on one Android phone in simple steps

Realme EV trademark

To recall, Realme recently filed a trademark with the Indian regulator under the “vehicles, apparatus for locomotion by land, air or water.” The company has also filed a trademark in the name of Realme TechLife and TL Devices. Additionally, this trademark has been registered by the parent company Realme Mobile Telecommunications (Shenzhen) Co Ltd.

OnePlus EV trademark

OnePlus, which is quite popular for its smartphones in India, has recently filed a trademark application for an electric vehicle. The company has applied to the ‘OnePlus Life’ brand name. Additionally, the tech giant is also planning to introduce electric bikes and electric scooters in the market, which will have great looks and features and a good battery range. In 2019, OnePlus released the teaser of its electric supercar dubbed Warp Car.

It appears that the parent company of Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and OnePlus, BBK Electronics, is planning to enter the EV segment in India.

Ola electric scooter

Ola Electric recently launched its much-anticipated electric scooter (moped) in India. Other brands too, such as Ather and TVs, are also selling their EVs in India. In the coming days, it’s going to be interesting to see which company holds the EV market in India.

Tata Motors EV segment

In the EV segment race, Tata Motors recently announced that it would raise $1 billion (Rs 7,500 crore) from TPG Rise Climate for the passenger electric vehicle business. The fund will be used by the company’s new subsidiary ‘TML EV Company’ to finance investments of over $2 billion over the next five years to grow the electric vehicle business.

Government initiative towards EV market

The central government and some state governments are giving various exemptions for the promotion of electric vehicles. For example, the central government has waived the registration fee for electric cars.

The Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka governments are also giving various exemptions to the manufacturers of electric vehicles. Due to this, private companies are opening factories to make cars and scooters. Tamil Nadu is at the forefront of the manufacturing of electric vehicles.

It is not the first time that there has been news of a smartphone maker entering the automobile segment. Earlier, claims were made that Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, and even Huawei plan to join India’s EV market.