Volkswagen sold more EVs than ever before in 2021, records 75 percent growth

In Germany, one in four Volkswagen vehicles sold was a plug-in electric vehicle.

Volkswagen Electric Vehicle

German carmaker Volkswagen has been witnessing growth in its EV segment despite a fall in overall sales. The company has announced that it has delivered more electric vehicles worldwide than ever before. Volkswagen sold more than 3,69,000 electric cars which is a growth of 73 percent when compared to 2020. The company claims to have doubled its BEV deliveries year on year. Additionally, it has become the top-selling EV company in Europe. Also Read - Bajaj Chetak 2022 could get higher top speed, but a smaller battery

Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of the Volkswagen brand said, “In a very short time, we have reached a top position for all-electric vehicles in Europe. With our ACCELERATE strategy and the expansion of the model portfolio, we will continue to increase the pace of the e-mobility offensive. Before the end of this year, the ID. BUZZ1 will represent yet another emotional model in our ID. family.” Also Read - India transitioning to electric vehicles sooner than anticipated

Semiconductor shortage continued to burden sales

Volkswagen announced that it delivered around 4.897 million vehicles across all drive systems to customers around the world. This is a decline of around 8 percent compared to the previous year. The drop in sales has been attributed to the short supply of semiconductors throughout the year. Also Read - Volkswagen to soon showcase its production-ready electric Microbus on March 9

Volkswagen expects that the first half of 2022 at least will remain highly volatile and challenging owing to supply bottlenecks for semiconductors. However, the company expects to be able to stabilize production as the year goes on and lower its high backlog of orders.

“Volkswagen achieved satisfactory sales under extremely challenging conditions. The massive effects on production brought on by the semiconductor situation could not be entirely compensated for over the course of the year, however. Nonetheless, our record-breaking order backlog of 543,000 vehicles in Europe alone – thereof 95,000 IDs – shows clearly that the demand for Volkswagen vehicles continues to be very high,” said Klaus Zellmer, Board Member for Sales and Marketing at Volkswagen.

Performance of electric vehicles

The proportion of purely battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs) and hybrid vehicles nearly doubled to 7.5 percent of total deliveries, compared to 4 percent in 2020. In Europe, these vehicles account for 19.3 percent of Volkswagen’s deliveries, compared to 12.6 percent in 2020. Volkswagen also claims to have recorded a significant increase in deliveries of electric vehicles particularly in the United States, China and Germany. In Germany, one in four Volkswagen vehicles was a plug-in vehicle. Volkswagen’s most popular EV model worldwide is the ID.4.

  Published Date: January 12, 2022 8:56 PM IST

