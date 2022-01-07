It has been almost five years since Volkswagen first revealed its ID Buzz concept at the Detroit auto show. Now, the company seems to be ready to reveal the production-ready version of the VW Microbus. Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess, just tweeted that the “legend returns” on March 9. Also Read - Is this the future of cars? Changing colours with a click of a button: View pics

Even though the company is ready to reveal the production-ready version of the VW Microbus EV, it won’t be road-ready until 2023.

The vehicle is a homage to the iconic vehicle, which was sold in North America between 1950 and 1980. However, the production version that will be showcased on March 9 will be a bit different and will not come with the blunt look, due to all of the batteries that will be mounted to the floor. The car will be a bit longer and will feature a bit more angular look.

A version of the ID Buzz with a lot of sensors and hardware was spotted roaming around in Germany testing autonomous driving capabilities earlier. Back then Volkswagen stated that the autonomous Microbus would serve as the platform for the company’s full-scale commercial ride-hailing and delivery operation, which it is looking to launch in Germany in 2025.

Not much is known about the upcoming EV as of now, apart from the fact that it is currently named ID Buzz. The company might change its name while launching the microbus. We also know that the ID Buzz concept will be based on Volkswagen mass-manufactured modular electric vehicle platform.

The EV will join all other EVs manufactured on Volkswagen modular electric vehicle platform, which includes the ID 3 hatchback, ID 4 crossover SUV, and the upcoming ID 5 sporty SUV.

We expect the company to reveal more details of the upcoming vehicle near the showcase date.