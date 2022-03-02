comscore Hopcharge launches world’s first doorstep electric vehicle charging service in India
News

World’s first doorstep electric vehicle charging service launched in India

Electric Vehicle

The company was testing the service as an experimental project in Gurgaon. The report further states that the Hopcharge user will have to pay at least Rs 3 to 4 per kilometer, translating to around Rs 20 per kWh of charging.

hopcharge

India is growing towards bringing a new era with Electric vehicles. In this regard, a Gurgaon-based startup Hopcharge has launched the doorstep electric vehicle charging service. The service is one of its kind as it is the world’s first on-demand doorstep electric vehicle charging service. Also Read - Instagram announces encryption for DMs in Ukraine, Russia

“We have created Hopcharge as a plug-and-play fast-charging network that is available any day anytime anywhere in the city. Since it’s a charging station coming to the EV users instead of the other way around, it frees up the Ev user while we charge the EV, plus it saves them the hassle of sanctioning load, installing, and maintaining it. Early response from EV owners has been overwhelming,” said Arjun Singh, Co-Founder, and CEO at Hopcharge. Also Read - Moto G22 specs leaked, tipped to come with MediaTek Helio G37 chipset

The company was testing the service as an experimental project in Gurgaon. The report further states that the Hopcharge user will have to pay at least Rs 3 to 4 per kilometer, translating to around Rs 20 per kWh of charging. This app is available on both Android and iOS platforms. The app supports a unique technology-powered back-end energy management system for end-to-end processes and supports all EVs sold globally.

In addition, the Residential EV Charging Handbook has been launched to guide you on setting up Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in the residential premises of Delhi. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) Vice-Chairman Jasmin Shah launched the Residential EV Charging Handbook or Guidebur during an event at the Resident Welfare Association Vasant Kunj.

This guidebook has been developed jointly by DDC and World Resource Institute (WRI, India). The government said the charging stations are part of the 30,000 charging points that will benefit from the subsidy of Rs 6,000 available under this initiative.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 2, 2022 12:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Moto G22 leaked renders reveal design, specs: Check all details here
Mobiles
Moto G22 leaked renders reveal design, specs: Check all details here
Instagram announces encryption for DMs in Ukraine, Russia

Apps

Instagram announces encryption for DMs in Ukraine, Russia

Read Tim Cook s email to employees urging donation to relief efforts in Ukraine

News

Read Tim Cook s email to employees urging donation to relief efforts in Ukraine

Google removed over one lakh bad content from internet in India

News

Google removed over one lakh bad content from internet in India

Apple Event 2022: iPhone SE 3 launch date likely to be announced today

Mobiles

Apple Event 2022: iPhone SE 3 launch date likely to be announced today

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Moto G22 leaked renders reveal design, specs: Check all details here

Read Tim Cook s email to employees urging donation to relief efforts in Ukraine

Google removed over one lakh bad content from internet in India

Apple blocks sales of its products, services in Russia

Redmi Note 11E Pro, Redmi Note 11E go official in China: Here s what we know so far

Realme GT 2 Pro first impressions: A premium phone with refreshing aesthetics

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM

OnePlus vs Oppo Reno

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 - Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G and more

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Moto G22 में मिलेगा 50MP का कैमरा, लॉन्चिंग से पहले सामने आए सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन और डिजाइन

Realme GT Neo 3 5G जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, 10 मिनट में फोन होगा फुल चार्ज!

Vivo X80 Series अगले महीने भारत में हो सकती है लॉन्च, मिलेंगे ये स्पेसिफिकेशन

WhatsApp पर लाखों इंडियन यूजर्स के अकाउंट बैन, Facebook और Instagram पोस्ट पर भी बड़ा ऐक्शन

Nokia PureBook Pro 17.3 और Nokia PureBook Pro 15.6 लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?

Features

Printing Industry in the times of Covid: How its been?
Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM

Features

Asus 8z 5G Launched With 64MP Sony Camera | Priced at Rs 42,999 for 8GB RAM 128GB ROM
OnePlus vs Oppo Reno

Features

OnePlus vs Oppo Reno
Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 - Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G and more

Features

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 20,000 - Redmi Note 11S, Moto G71 5G, Vivo T1 5G and more

News

Moto G22 leaked renders reveal design, specs: Check all details here
Mobiles
Moto G22 leaked renders reveal design, specs: Check all details here
Read Tim Cook s email to employees urging donation to relief efforts in Ukraine

News

Read Tim Cook s email to employees urging donation to relief efforts in Ukraine
Google removed over one lakh bad content from internet in India

News

Google removed over one lakh bad content from internet in India
Apple blocks sales of its products, services in Russia

News

Apple blocks sales of its products, services in Russia
Redmi Note 11E Pro, Redmi Note 11E go official in China: Here s what we know so far

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11E Pro, Redmi Note 11E go official in China: Here s what we know so far

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers