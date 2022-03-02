India is growing towards bringing a new era with Electric vehicles. In this regard, a Gurgaon-based startup Hopcharge has launched the doorstep electric vehicle charging service. The service is one of its kind as it is the world’s first on-demand doorstep electric vehicle charging service. Also Read - Instagram announces encryption for DMs in Ukraine, Russia

"We have created Hopcharge as a plug-and-play fast-charging network that is available any day anytime anywhere in the city. Since it's a charging station coming to the EV users instead of the other way around, it frees up the Ev user while we charge the EV, plus it saves them the hassle of sanctioning load, installing, and maintaining it. Early response from EV owners has been overwhelming," said Arjun Singh, Co-Founder, and CEO at Hopcharge.

The company was testing the service as an experimental project in Gurgaon. The report further states that the Hopcharge user will have to pay at least Rs 3 to 4 per kilometer, translating to around Rs 20 per kWh of charging. This app is available on both Android and iOS platforms. The app supports a unique technology-powered back-end energy management system for end-to-end processes and supports all EVs sold globally.

In addition, the Residential EV Charging Handbook has been launched to guide you on setting up Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in the residential premises of Delhi. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) Vice-Chairman Jasmin Shah launched the Residential EV Charging Handbook or Guidebur during an event at the Resident Welfare Association Vasant Kunj.

This guidebook has been developed jointly by DDC and World Resource Institute (WRI, India). The government said the charging stations are part of the 30,000 charging points that will benefit from the subsidy of Rs 6,000 available under this initiative.