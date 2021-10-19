After setting a foothold in the smartphone market, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is planning to dive into an entirely new segment of automobiles. Xiaomi Corp Chief Executive, Lei Jun, has revealed that the tech giant will mass-produce its own vehicles in the first half of the year 2024, reported Reuters. The company official announced this news in an investor meeting. Later, the news was confirmed by Jun on Twitter. Also Read - Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro; price, key specs leak ahead of launch: Check out details

Also Read - Honda shows two new production EVs, three concept models under e:N series: Check details

It is expected that the company will manufacture more electric cars in China as it is the “world’s largest automobile as well as electric vehicle market”. Prior to this, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has announced to invest $10 billion in its upcoming electric car division over the span of 10 years.

Tech companies and EV market It is not just Xiaomi, but other smartphone manufacturers like Apple and Huawei are also planning to throw their hats in the electric vehicles segment. Apple’s supplier Foxconn recently revealed three new electric cars recently. For the unversed, Apple is also working on a secret project called Project Titan of Apple that aims to roll out an electric vehicle. Huawei, on the other hand, has also announced its plans to enter this segment. Other companies like Google and Amazon are also currently testing autonomous vehicle technology.

In other news, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has launched Delhi’s first-ever smart parking app called My Parking. The app allows users to get details related to the capacity available for vehicles in all the parking areas of Southern Municipal Corporation. The app is integrated with the VAHAN app, fastag, e-challan, and other government undertakings. The corporation has tied up with Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) for this app. According to the agreement, BECIL will bear the full cost of hardware and software, which includes creating the app and its maintenance.