Yamaha could launch a new electric scooter in India as early as next month: Check details

Yamaha had said it will be launching the Neo electric scooter in ASEAN countries in stages

Yamaha Neo

Electric scooter buyers should pay attention

Yamaha may be planning to launch a new electric scooter in India. The company has reportedly shared an invite for an event in the month of April. However, there’s no substantial evidence hinting at an all-electric vehicle launch. Also Read - Yamaha Fazzio Hybrid priced at around Rs 1.12 lakh launched: What's so special about it

A report by Rushlane has hinted at an event on April 11. The report shared an invite for the Yamaha event in April. The teaser does not mention electric scooters or any electric vehicle for that matter. It says, “Join us, as we come together to unleash a stylish, sporty and an exciting new Future with Yamaha.” Also Read - Yamaha EMF electric scooter with 100kmph top speed unveiled: Price, features

The teaser also states “the call of the blue”. While this is not a direct hint at electric vehicles, the colour blue is often associated with electricity and lightning. Also Read - Yahama electric scooters coming to India soon: Check when you can buy

What scooters could Yamaha launch in India?

Yamaha has already filed names such as the E01 in the Indian market. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer could also launch the electric scooter Neo which was launched recently in the European market. The company did announce that it will be launching the scooter in ASEAN countries in stages. However, there was no specific mention of an India launch.

The Neo is a small scooter that will be in the same segment as 50cc ICE scooters. The new EV comes with roughly a range of just 37 km. The scooter supports battery swapping technology.

The E01 is the more powerful of the two scooters. The E01 will be equivalent to the segment of 125cc scooters. This new product will be more capable of competing with the likes of the Ather 450 series and the Ola S1. However, the range might be much less.

With more and more players entering the Indian market, it is only sensible for a player like Yamaha to enter the market. The brand is famous for its performance-heavy product line-up in India and the EV segment has started to heat up even in the performance segment.

  • Published Date: March 14, 2022 4:24 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 14, 2022 4:32 PM IST

Best Sellers