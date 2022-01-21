comscore Yamaha EMF electric scooter with 100kmph top speed unveiled: Price, features
Yamaha EMF is powered by a mid-mounted motor, which generates 10.30ps of max power at 3,000rpm and 26Nm of peak torque at 2,500rpm.

Yamaha has finally unveiled its EMF electric scooter, which has been developed in partnership with Gogoro. The new electric scooter sports futuristic looks along with aggressive styling, which according to the company will appeal to the Gen Z audience. This is the first electric scooter that the company has unveiled after the EC-05, which was introduced back in 2019. Also Read - Ola Electric to open final payment window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro today: Check timing, other details

Yamaha EMF: Price

Yamaha EMF is priced at Taiwanese Dollar 102,800 (approximately Rs 2,77,000) for the base variant. It has been made available in Dark Black, Dark Green, and Light Blue colour options. The company has unveiled the scooter in Taiwan and the company has not revealed if the scooter will make its way to India. Also Read - Ola S1, S1 Pro buyers won't get promised features until the next 6 months: Report

Yamaha EMF sports a flat front apron with a chiselled profile and dual-LED headlamps. It features a single-piece seat, a digital instrument cluster, and a small storage space at the centre of the floorboard. The scooter key is an NFC card and can also be turned on/off using the Yamaha app. The app also includes features like last parking location, fleet management system, and turn-by-turn navigation. Also Read - Bajaj Chetak 2022 could get higher top speed, but a smaller battery

The scooter is powered by a mid-mounted motor, which generates 10.30ps of max power at 3,000rpm and 26Nm of peak torque at 2,500rpm. The company claims that the electric scooter can achieve up to 50kmph of speed in 3.5 seconds and the top speed is around 100kmph. It has not revealed the range of the vehicle as of now. However, it comes with support for Gogoro’s swappable battery, which means you can simply just swap the battery from a swapping station, when it is fully drained.

Yamaha EMF comes with upright front forks and dual rear shock absorbers. It also features 200nm disc brakes on the front and a 190mm disc brake on the back. The scooter also comes with CBS for efficient braking. The company claims that the EMF electric scooter has been designed in a way to achieve improved control and handling.

  • Published Date: January 21, 2022 6:35 PM IST

1000 drones to light up Delhi skies at Beating the Retreat Ceremony

News

1000 drones to light up Delhi skies at Beating the Retreat Ceremony

How to create a collaborative playlist on Spotify

How To

How to create a collaborative playlist on Spotify

Best Sellers