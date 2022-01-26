comscore Yamaha Fazzio Hybrid priced at around Rs 1.12 lakh launched: What's so special about it
News

Yamaha Fazzio Hybrid priced at around Rs 1.12 lakh launched: What's so special about it

Electric Vehicle

Yamaha Fazzio Hybrid is powered by a 124.86cc single-cylinder engine paired with the company's own Blue Core Hybrid tech to provide it with the extra kick.

Yamaha Fazzio

(Image: Yamaha)

Yamaha has just launched its Fazzio 125 hybrid scooter in the Indonesian market. The scooter features a 125cc motor and comes with hybrid technology, which is also found on the Fascino 125 Hybrid and Ray ZR scooter models both of which are already available in the Indian market. Also Read - Yamaha EMF electric scooter with 100kmph top speed unveiled: Price, features

Yamaha Fazzio Hybrid: Price

Yamaha Fazzio Hybrid is priced at 21.7 million Indonesian Rupiah (approximately Rs 1,12,000) for the base model. The Fazzio Hybrid has been made available in two trims: Neo and Lux. The Fazzio Hybrid Neo has been launched in four colour options, whereas, the Fazzio Hybrid Lux has been launched in two colour options. Also Read - Yahama electric scooters coming to India soon: Check when you can buy

The company has not revealed if it will be launching the Fazzio hybrid in India or not. However, if it does plan to launch the hybrid scooter in the country, it will have to go up against Aprilia SR 125, Honda Grazia, TVS Ntorq and more. Also Read - Yamaha FZS-FI bike launched in India, priced at Rs 86,042

Yamaha Fazzio Hybrid: Specifications, features

Yamaha Fazzio Hybrid is powered by a 124.86cc single-cylinder engine paired with the company’s own Blue Core Hybrid tech to provide it with the extra kick. It utilises a CVT transmission to deliver the power to the rear wheel and is said to deliver 8.3 bhp of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm.

It comes with a fully digital instrument console with support for Bluetooth connectivity. The scooter also comes with support for the company’s own Y-connect app. Apart from these, the scooter also features a phone charging socket, a full LED headlight with DRLs, and a keyless lock/unlock system.

Yamaha Fazzio Hybrid along with the 125cc engine, also comes with Smart Motor Generator technology. This technology according to the company helps boost the torque delivery for the initial few seconds and also helps with increasing the range of the scooter, thus helping aid in improving the overall fuel economy.

  Published Date: January 26, 2022 3:34 PM IST

