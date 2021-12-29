comscore Zypp Electric plans to get 1 lakh vehicles on Indian roads in 2022
News

This Indian EV company plans to get 1 lakh vehicles on the road in 2022

Electric Vehicle

The EV company plans to expand to 1,00,000 EVs in the next 18 months in ten cities

Zypp Power

Zypp Electric focuses on facilitating last-mile delivery

Zypp Electric, an EV Shared Mobility platform has announced that it is expecting its turnover to jump over five times to around Rs 25 crore during this fiscal year. In September this year, the Gurugram-based startup raised $7 million in a Series A round of funding. The company also plans to introduce 1,00,000 new EVs on Indian roads, with most focussing on last-mile delivery requirements.

Zypp Electric was launched in 2017 to provide EV-based technologies to facilitate last-mile deliveries. The last-mile delivery will be targeted at local businesses, e-commerce giants, and other delivery executives. The company currently works with grocery, medicines, food, and e-commerce players, including Bigbasket, Grofers, Amazon, Rapido, Flipkart, Spencers, Citymall, Dealshare, and more, in cities such as Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.

The Company currently has 5000 EVs in Delhi/NCR region and plans to expand to 1,00,000 electric scooters in the next 18 months in ten cities. The company plans to hire 450-500 employees, largely in technology and operations.

The company’s audited revenue of the company in FY21 was Rs 5 crore and the company has announced that it is looking to close FY22 at over Rs 25 crore.

“Super proud to share that our revenue has jumped more than 5 times to Rs 25 crore this fiscal year, from Rs 5 crore the year ago. Going by the current monthly run rate, the company expects to end the year at $6mn ARR. We have created a smart platform that’s gaining popularity among B2B grocery and other hyperlocal delivery companies along with delivery executives who are wanting to go electric with our electric shared mobility platform. The best part is that business has huge focus on driving the right unit economics and get positive contribution margin even as the scale grows 10x. I am very confident that we are and we will remain the best and largest electric shared mobility option for the country as we scale to 100k EVs with our EV technology platform” said Akash Gupta, Co-Founder &amp; CEO of Zypp Electric.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 29, 2021 3:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

This Indian EV company plans to get 1 lakh vehicles on the road in 2022
Electric Vehicle
This Indian EV company plans to get 1 lakh vehicles on the road in 2022
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE reviewed by a customer in South Africa ahead of launch

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE reviewed by a customer in South Africa ahead of launch

Govt would love to see major chipset makers invest in India

News

Govt would love to see major chipset makers invest in India

Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up

How To

Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up

Vivo Y21T is expected to launch in India on January 3: Check details

Mobiles

Vivo Y21T is expected to launch in India on January 3: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

ovid Vaccination certificate: Simple steps to correct your information on the document

This Indian EV company plans to get 1 lakh vehicles on the road in 2022

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

Govt would love to see major chipset makers invest in India

Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Related Topics

Related Stories

This Indian EV company plans to get 1 lakh vehicles on the road in 2022

Electric Vehicle

This Indian EV company plans to get 1 lakh vehicles on the road in 2022

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung ला रहा 3 स्क्रीन वाला नया फोल्डेबल फोन, S Pen सपोर्ट के साथ मिलेंगे कई धांसू फीचर्स

Apple iPhone 14 में नहीं मिलेगा SIM कार्ड स्लॉट, eSIM से चलेंगे दोनों नेटवर्क

Redmi Note 11s को कई सर्टिफिकेशन प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर किया गया स्पॉट, जल्द होगा लॉन्च ये धांसू स्मार्टफोन

इस साल टेक जगत की इन बड़ी घोषणाओं ने आपकी जिंदगी पर डाला असर, जानें

Free Fire Diamonds टॉप-अप पर मिल रहा धांसू कैरेक्टर फ्री, जानिए पाने का तरीका

Latest Videos

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video
VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review
Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps

News

Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps
How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

ovid Vaccination certificate: Simple steps to correct your information on the document
How To
ovid Vaccination certificate: Simple steps to correct your information on the document
This Indian EV company plans to get 1 lakh vehicles on the road in 2022

Electric Vehicle

This Indian EV company plans to get 1 lakh vehicles on the road in 2022
Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video
Govt would love to see major chipset makers invest in India

News

Govt would love to see major chipset makers invest in India
Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up

How To

Apple Legacy Contact: Here's a step-by-step guide to set it up

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers