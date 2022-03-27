comscore 2022 Oscars: Date, time, how to watch livestream for free in India
The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27 in the US at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It will be streamed live in India on March 28.

The 94th Academy Awards or the 2022 Oscars are slated to take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This is the first time that the Oscars have allowed 10 movies to be nominated for Best Picture, which is now a permanent fixture. This year for the first time ever, the awards will be hosted by three women: Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall. Also Read - Where to watch the 2022 Oscar nominated films: Tick, Tick, Boom, Don't Look Up, and more

Many changes befall the Oscars this year, including the removal of eight category winners from the live broadcast, the addition of two new categories in partnership with Twitter and more. Also Read - Valentine's Day movies: Top movies to celebrate singledom

2022 Oscars: When and how to watch

The 94th Academy Awards will be held on March 27 in the US at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It will be streamed live in India on March 28, with the red carpet starting at 5 AM IST, and the ceremony kicking off at 5:30 AM IST. Also Read - Top classic romance movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

The 2022 Oscars will be streamed live in the country on Star Movies, Star Movies HD, Star Movies Select HD, Star World, Star World HD, and Star World Premiere HD at 5:30 AM IST, with a repeat telecast at 8:30 PM IST on March 28.

Interested viewers can also catch the awards on Disney+ Hotstar starting at 5 AM on March 28.

94th Academy Awards

Apart from the regular awards being granted in the ceremony, we will also get to multiple performances by stars like Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, who will reportedly perform their Oscar-nominated song “No Time to Die” from the latest James Bond movie.

Various stars and films are in running nominations to win an Oscar, but the award presenters are no less when it comes to achievements. The awards will be presented by a long list of stars including Halle Bailey, Stephanie Beatriz, Josh Brolin, Ruth E. Carter, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, DJ Khaled, Jacob Elordi, Jennifer Garner, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, Tony Hawk, H.E.R., Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes, Jason Momoa, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong’o, Elliot Page, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jill Scott, Naomi Scott, J.K. Simmons,Kelly Slater, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Shaun White, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Yuh-Jung Youn, and Rachel Zegler.

  • Published Date: March 27, 2022 5:26 PM IST

