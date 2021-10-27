With Diwali almost arriving, the spooky, comic, thriller, horror shows, and movies are set to hit OTT platforms. After the immense success of Money Heist Season 5 and Squid Game, Netflix has again brought us several exciting shows and movies to watch this week. The web-streaming platform brings new, original, and entertaining content to consider this week from Hypnotic, Army of Thieves, and many others. Also Read - Watch: The Batman, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League teaser released

Here is the round-up of top movies and shows to watch on Netflix this week

Army of Thieves

Army of Thieves will release on October 29 on Netflix. The movie is a prequel to Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie drama ‘Army of the Dead.’ It is directed by Matthias Schweighöfer and a screenplay by Shay Hatten. Other casts include Nathalie Emmanuel, Goose Khan, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Jonathan Kahn, and Peter Simonischek. Shay Hatten writes the screenplay. Also Read - Garena Free Fire gets Squid Game inspired Red Light, Green Light mode: How to play

Hypnotic

Hypnotic is a psychological thriller movie set to release on Netflix on October 27. The movie stars Kate Siegel, Jason O’Mara, Dulé Hill, Lucie Guest, Jaime M. Callica, Tanya Dixon-Warren, Darien Martin, and Luc Roderique.

The mind-bending thriller is directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote and written by Richard D’Ovidio. It is inspired by Vertigo, The Game, Silence of the Lambs, Ex Machina, and Fatal Attraction.

Luis Miguel Season 3

Luis Miguel: The Series is a Spanish-language American biographical television series. The series is bringing its season 3 on Netflix on October 28. Humberto Hinojosa and Natalia Beristáin direct the show.

The cast includes Diego Boneta will reprise his role as Luis Miguel, Michele Salas, Macarena Achaga, Pablo Cruz, Fernando Gualar, Axel Lunas and Valerie Sais, and Juan Ignacio Cain. Luis Miguel dramatizes the life story of Mexican superstar singer Luis Miguel.

Call my Agent Bollywood

Call my Agent Bollywood is starring Aahana Kumra, Rajat Kapoor, Ayush Mehra, and Soni Razdan. The story is written by Abbas & Hussein Dalal and directed by Shaad Ali. The show will have Farah Khan, Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta, Ali Fazal, and Jackie Shroff. The show is all set to premiere on Netflix on October 29.

The Time It Takes

The time it takes is a Spanish series releasing on Netflix on October 29. The series stars Nadia de Santiago as Lina, Álvaro Cervantes as Nico, Moussa Echarif, Prince Ezeanyim, Carla Linares, Nico Romero and Cala Zavaleta. The series includes ten episodes.