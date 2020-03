ACT Stream TV 4K adds Amazon Prime Video support

Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT) customers will be glad to know that the ACT Stream TV 4K will soon support Amazon Prime Video. The new update will allow ACT Stream TV 4K users to enjoy a lot more content thanks to Amazon Prime Video. This includes access to content like Modern Family, The Expanse, Friday Night Lights.

Users will also be able to enjoy movies that can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. This includes films like The Avengers (2012), Honey Boy (2019), True Grit (2010), Mission Impossible Fallout (2018), and more.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Galaxy S10 Lite

The ACT Stream TV 4K

The ACT Stream 4K TV was released back in 2019 as a streaming box based on the Android TV platform. It comes bundled with a number of over-the-top applications such as Netflix, Hotstar, ZEE5, and others. The device is not just window to streaming TV content. It also supports Live TV service along with Catch Up option to its customers. The product is now available for purchase in four cities – Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Chennai.

The ACT Stream TV 4K is available only for its ACT’s fibernet broadband users and not cable TV users. Those interested in buying the device can head over to the company’s website and request an ACT Stream TV 4K device. The company is charging a deposit of Rs 1,500 for the device and it can only be available with select broadband plans from the company.

How to get ACT Stream TV 4K device?

ACT Fibernet had launched the 4K streaming device at Rs 4,499 in India. However, it is being offered with a refundable deposit of Rs 1,500 with select plans. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) is also offering one month of free ZEE5 premium subscription worth Rs 99 with the plan. There is also two months of HOOQ subscription being offered with the device. All the premium Live TV channels can be viewed for free on a complimentary basis until December 31, 2019.

According to TelecomTalk, the device can be purchased by both existing and new ACT Fibernet broadband customers. The device is available to customers in Hyderabad who subscribe to A-Max 1050, A-Max 1299, A-Max 1999 and ACT Giga broadband plans. The eligible broadband plans in Bengaluru are ACT Storm, ACT Lightning, ACT Incredible and ACT Giga. In Delhi, ACT Platinum Promo and ACT Diamond plans are eligible for the device. The above-mentioned plans are available in six and twelve months of subscription offers.

ACT Fibernet said that the device will be delivered to the customer’s home address within five days of placing the order. The device is available at Rs 1,500, which is completely refundable. However, the amount is refundable only if a customer chooses to return the device with all the accessories within six months. If a customer returns the device after six months then their account will get credited with only Rs 250. The device seems like a good deal for those who have ACT Fibernet broadband connection at their home.