After several tech companies, Amazon has announced the suspension of its services in Russia and Belarus due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. As per the official company blog, Amazon will no longer ship retail products to customers in Russia and Belarus. Additionally, users in Russia will also lose access to the Prime Video streaming platform. Also Read - Buy Apple iPhone 12 at huge discounts on Amazon and Flipkart: Check details

As per the official statement, “We will no longer be accepting new Russia and Belarus-based AWS customers and Amazon third-party sellers. We are also suspending access to Prime Video for customers based in Russia, and we will no longer be taking orders for New World, which is the only video game we sell directly in Russia.” Also Read - Instagram taking steps to help keep people in Ukraine and Russia safe: Here's how

Amazon further assured, “unlike some other U.S. technology providers, Amazon and AWS have no data centers, infrastructure, or offices in Russia, and we have a long-standing policy of not doing business with the Russian government.” Also Read - Breaking: US has banned semiconductor supply to Russia

Prior to this, Amazon had announced that AWS is working closely with Ukrainian IT organisations to secure customers and partners in Ukraine safe from attacks and to share real-time intelligence.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassi has also posted on Twitter confirming the news. As per his tweet, “The situation in Ukraine is deeply concerning, and gets more so each day. Amazon stands with the people of Ukraine, and will continue to help.”

(2/2) We’re supporting humanitarian relief NGOs on the ground with cash donations from Amazon and our employees, logistics to get supplies to people needing them, and cyber security assistance to companies and governments. — Andy Jassy (@ajassy) March 3, 2022

Due to the current situation, Netflix, the US-based streaming platform, has also announced to suspend all its services in Russia. As per a statement by Netflix spokesperson Emily Feingold, “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia.”

Additionally, Sony, Warner Bros and Disney had announced to stop their future film releases in Russia. These films included The Batman, Turning Red and Morbius.