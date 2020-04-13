After YouTube, now Apple TV + offering free shows to its viewers

Apple TV+ is now offering its selected shows in free to its viewers. Apple’s new offer starts on 11 April 2020. The company announces that the company’s original series will be available for free for ‘limited time’ in 100 countries worldwide. Cupertino’s tech company has taken this decision amid Coronavirus Lockdown. The Apple Originals show is available on the Apple TV app. The Apple TV app is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod Touch, Mac, select Samsung, and LG Smart TVs as well as Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices. Also Read - YouTube Releases Original Series and Kids show for Free Streaming

Apple TV offers free shows to its viewers:

In Apple TV +, users can watch Apple’s Morning Show without any subscription for free. The original documentaries of the app like Ghostwriter, The Elephant Queen, For All Mankind, Servant, Helpsters, Dickinson, and Snoopy In Space can be seen free on Apple TV +. Apart from this, users can access free content for free by going directly to the apple.co/FreeForEveryone link. Also Read - Apple suspends active filming of all Apple TV+ shows due to Coronavirus outbreak: Report

A few days back, YouTube releases a set of Original series for free streaming to its users. The Original series will be available from 8 April 2020. These shows include Joey Graceffa’s murder-mystery competition show Escape the Night from Season 1-4. Other shows include Step Up: High Water Season 1-2, Impulse Season 1-2, Foursome Season 1-2, and Sherwood. YouTube collaborates with other video streaming platforms making their content available for free amid Coronavirus Lockdown. These platforms include HBO, Sling TV, Amazon Prime Video, AMC Networks, and SiriusXM. Also Read - Apple TV app comes to Amazon Fire TV Stick: Here's how to get get it

If we talk about Indian customers using the Apple TV app, in addition to the Apple Originals content, they can also get a subscription for Rs 99 a month. There is also a 7-day free trial of the app. From the beginning of March, Apple has been taking the necessary steps to keep its employees and users inside their homes. The company is also making all the necessary decisions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

The company released a separate section for Coronavirus on its news platform last month. Customers who have access to Apple News can read Coronavirus travel advisory as well as updates related to the Coronavirus outbreak. Apple had temporarily stopped production of all its Apple original shows along with The Morning Show in March.