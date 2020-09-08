Airtel on Tuesday announced a partnership with VOOT to bring more premium digital content on to its Airtel Xstream digital platform. As per Airtel statement, this partnership will allow Airtel Xstream users will get access premium VOOT content across multiple screens – on TV over the Airtel Xstream Box as part of the Xstream bundle, on smartphone with the Airtel Xstream app, and on PC at company’s website (www.airtelxstream.in) as part of its strategy to offer best-in-class entertainment to customers in India. Also Read - Vodafone Idea now rebranded as Vi in India to take on Jio and Airtel

“We are on a mission to deliver best-in-class digital entertainment experience to our users and make Airtel Xstream app the go to destination for India’s entertainment needs. We are thrilled to partner with VOOT and bring their premium video content to our users,” said Nupur Chaturvedi, Head Content Business & Partnerships, Bharti Airtel. Also Read - After Jio Fiber, now Airtel updates Xstream Fiber plans with 'Unlimited' data

“We at VOOT have been keeping the country’s spirits high during these challenging times through various partnerships to bring meaningful and entertaining content for our viewers. Given the exponential demand for content, our collaboration with Airtel Xstream will help us reach and deliver our content experience to a larger audience base. We are elated to partner with a likeminded brand who resonate our ideologies and is sure to help us make content viewing an enriching and engaging experience for all our viewers,” said Gourav Rakshit, COO at Viacom18 Digital Ventures. Also Read - Airtel adds 3 more prepaid plans to complimentary data scheme, offers free 1GB vouchers

VOOT portfolio includes movies, originals, new episodes of their shows from Colors, MTV India and other Viacom-18 owned TV channels. The online streaming platform hosts shows like Splitsvilla, MTV Roadies, Naagin, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Choti Sarrdaarni, Bahu Begum and Bepannah in Hindi. Also, the upcoming season of Bigg Boss will also be previewed in many regional languages.

The Xstream users can also enjoy a host of English shows like Feet Up with Stars, Work it Up with Sophie, BFF’s with Vogue, VH1 Inside Access with Miss Malini, Urban Wanderers and Trend Setters amongst others. The content from VOOT comes in seven languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Bengali & Marathi.