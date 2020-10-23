Airtel launched its Xstream Box streaming device for customers. This box basically connects with your TV and offers smart features, including built-in Chromecast. The competition is heavy in this segment, with the likes JioFiber, Tata Sky and Dish TV also vying for the top spot. So it’s obvious that companies will tweak their plans and offerings to appeal to the buyers. Having said that, Airtel has just done the opposite. Also Read - Airtel Xstream broadband 100Mbps plan to now offer Amazon Prime and unlimited data

As per the details given here, Airtel offers consumers the chance to upgrade to the Xstream Box. This was previously available for Rs 2,249 but this week, the telco has decided to charge them more. The upgrade box offer is now costlier by Rs 51. Which means, interesting customers will have to pay Rs 2,150 for the Box and 250 for the service visit by the engineer from Airtel. Also Read - Airtel announces partnership with VOOT for premium content on Airtel Xstream

The Xstream Box gets Android TV platform, which allows you to download apps. It has built-in Wi-Fi connectivity as well which help you convert regular TV into Smart TV. You can also stream content from external device using the built-in USB slot. And you also have option to cast content from mobile to the big screen wirelessly. Airtel is offering special offers for those signing up for its Xtream Fiber plans. Some users are also getting a chance to use the Xtream Box by paying Rs 1,500 of security deposit. Also Read - Airtel Xstream Fiber lets you save Rs 600 per month on annual plan: Here's how

Airtel Xstream Fiber plans offer unlimited data

Airtel will now offer “unlimited” high-speed Internet access to Xstream Fiber users, it has also introduced a low-cost plan of Rs 499 with up to 40Mbps speeds. As per Airtel, the new and revised plans for all Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband customers will now offer unlimited high-speed data with a twist. The Fair Usage Policy (FUP) is now capped at 3,333GB post which it will reduce speeds to 1,024Kbps. The same will be valid for all existing customers using previous Xstream Fiber broadband plans of Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1,499, and Rs 3,999. All these revised Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans will also offer unlimited voice calling benefits for the customers who are using the telcos landline.