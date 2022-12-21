comscore Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu OTT release date announced
Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu OTT release date announced

Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer Ram Setu is headed for a worldwide release on OTT platform.

Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu will be available for streaming without additional cost. Amazon Prime Video has announced Ram Setu will begin streaming for Prime subscribers from December 23. The movie depicts the story of an archaeologist who finds himself at the crossroads after his non-belief in God is challenged by the true existence of Ram Setu — a mythological bridge that was built to reach Lanka. Also Read - Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu gets its own made-in-India adventure mobile game

Ram Setu is currently available on rent on Amazon Prime Video, meaning even though you have Prime membership you will have to pay an additional as rent to own the movie for a month. Once you start watching the movie, you only have 48 hours to finish it. After that the movie will become unavailable to watch.

With a wider release, the Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer will become available for streaming without needing subscribers to pay additionally. If you have the Amazon Prime membership, you will be able to stream the movie anytime and on any device as long as it remains on the service.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu fame, Ram Setu was released in October and follows the story of an atheist archaeologist who is tasked to save the Ram Setu from the fate of destruction. In doing so, he unearths mystery that lead him to believe the mythological existence of the bridge that is also known as Adam’s Bridge.

According to Hindu mythology, the ape army spearheaded by Lord Hanuman built the Ram Setu so that Lord Ram, Lord Lakshman and the army could reach Lanka to save Goddess Sita from Raavan. The bridge is built of limestones that float above water and exists even today.

Ram Setu bagged positive response from critics and audience, making it a success after the theatrical release. It is also among the films that use VFX to show mythological instances.

  • Published Date: December 21, 2022 3:05 PM IST
