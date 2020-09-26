Amazon announced a slew of devices at its event earlier this week. But in addition to those, we also got a timely update from the company. Folks will be happy to know that Netflix will finally be compatible with the Amazon Echo Show devices. Yes, that’s right. After all this time, Amazon and Netflix have decided it’s time for a broader relation. The company will be bringing Netflix to Echo Show later this year. Also Read - Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite to take on Mi TV Stick with a price of Rs 2,999

The first Amazon Echo Show with display launched in 2017, and not supporting Netflix since then didn’t make any sense. And it’s possible Amazon realized that not having Netflix on its platform could be a deal-breaker for many. So, there you have it. Netflix is finally on board. Also Read - Amazon Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Show 10 launched: India prices revealed

Watch: MIUI 12: Here’s the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Before this, the Echo Show only supported Hulu and Amazon’s own Prime Video service. Opening the gates to other third-party video streaming platforms is the right way to go. And we’re hopeful the likes of Disney+ will be next on the agenda. The company didn’t position the Echo Show as a streaming device, which probably explains its apprehension to bring Netflix for the device. But with competition becoming fiercer, it’s possible that Amazon feels the need to match or better its rivals in the segment. Also Read - How to create Netflix account using your mobile phone

Amazon Echo Show 10 announced with new design mechanism

The Echo Show 10 is an improved version of the smart display with better audio quality and faster Alexa recognition. Amazon has given its a motorized swiveling base that allows the display to automatically face the user. Hence, it will follow you if you move around while in a video call. The Echo Show 10 also gets support for Netflix streaming and it carries a price of $249. This one is not headed to India.

AmaA

All the Echo speakers now rely on Amazon’s AZ1 chip that’s developed in partnership with MediaTek. The new chip allows the speakers to do voice processing locally.