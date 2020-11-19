comscore Amazon Fire TV gets Hindi support for Alexa
Amazon Fire TV gets Hindi support for Alexa

In addition, Amazon is also expanding Alexa Routines by making it available on Fire TV devices in India.

  • Published: November 19, 2020 10:23 PM IST
Amazon on Thursday announced that it is now adding Hindi as new language support for Alexa on Fire TV. The experience includes Hindi interactions for Alexa on Fire TV, local knowledge, information, hundreds of skills and more in Hindi. Customers who choose Hindi as their device language will also see Fire TV rows and menus in Hindi. Also Read - Realme sold over 8.3 million devices during festive sales period of 45 days

“Customers can switch to Hindi through their Alexa Voice Remote by navigating to the Fire TV language settings by clicking Settings, Device Options and then Device Language. New Fire TV customers can select Hindi while setting up their device right out of the box,” the company said in a statement. Also Read - India smart speaker market to cross 7.5 lakh units by 2020 end

At launch, customers can explore Alexa in Hindi for music, knowledge, personality, smart home, timers and alarms, weather, news, local search, hundreds of skills, and more. In addition, Amazon is also expanding Alexa Routines by making it available on Fire TV devices in India. Alexa Routines is an Alexa feature designed to make customers’ day-to-day lives easier by bundling Alexa and smart home features together seamlessly. Also Read - Realme X7 series will launch in India in 2021, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth

Using the Alexa app, customers can set up Routines selecting actions such as powering their TV on or off, opening a specific app, playing specific content, and pausing or resuming content, in addition to other actions on their Alexa-enabled and smart home devices, such as turning on the light or changing the AC temperature.

Amazon last month introduced the ‘Live TV’ feature for Fire TV devices in India, making it easier for customers to discover live channels from their favourite content providers.

Meanwhile, Amazon will be bringing Netflix to Echo Show later this year. The first Amazon Echo Show with display launched in 2017, but it never supported Netflix. Before this, the Echo Show only supported Hulu and Amazon’s own Prime Video service. The company didn’t position the Echo Show as a streaming device, which probably explains its apprehension to bring Netflix for the device. But with competition becoming fiercer, Amazon and Netflix have decided to get into a service partnership.

Written with agency inputs

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
