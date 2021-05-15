comscore Amazon launches miniTV free video streaming service in India: What is it, how to use?
Amazon launches miniTV free video streaming service in India: What is it, how to use?

Amazon earlier on Saturday announced the launch of miniTV streaming platform for Indian consumers. Here's how it is different from Prime Video.

Amazon earlier on Saturday announced the launch of miniTV streaming platform for Indian consumers. The company has announced that the newly launched miniTV is a free and ad-supported video streaming service available within the Amazon shopping app, which is used by millions of users in the country to shop online. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S listed on Amazon India: It’s a tweaked version of Redmi Note 10

With the launch of miniTV streaming platform, Amazon now provides two video entertainment offerings including miniTV and Prime Video in the country. While the miniTV is completely free and it does not require a separate app, Prime Video requires a Prime subscription. Prime Video offers a collection of award-winning Amazon Originals, latest movies and TV shows, in English and 9 Indian languages. Prime Video can be streamed on the app or big screen at home. Also Read - COVID-19 second wave effect: Amazon Prime Day sale paused in India due to rising COVID cases

The miniTV is available on Amazon’s shopping app for Android phones. The company has confirmed, the miniTV will be extended to iOS app and mobile web over the coming months. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G launched in India with an introductory price of Rs 19,999, sale on May 1

Amazon said, “with the launch of miniTV, Amazon.in shopping app is now a single destination for customers to shop from millions of products, make payments and watch free entertainment videos”.

“miniTV has professionally created and curated content across web-series, comedy shows, tech news, food, beauty, fashion and more. The list includes leading studios such as – TVF, Pocket Aces and leading comedians – Ashish Chanchlani, Amit Bhadana, Round2Hell, Harsh Beniwal, Shruti Arjun Anand, Elvish Yadav, Prajakta Koli, Swagger Sharma, Aakash Gupta and Nishant Tanwar,” Amazon, one of India’s biggest e-commerce giants noted in an official announcement press release.

Amazon also stated, “viewers will be informed on latest products and trends by tech expert Trakin Tech, fashion and beauty experts such as Sejal Kumar, Malvika Sitlani, Jovita George, Prerna Chhabra and ShivShakti. Food lovers can enjoy content from Kabita’s Kitchen, Cook with Nisha, and Gobble.” “In the coming months, miniTV will add many more new and exclusive videos,” the company informed.

  Published Date: May 15, 2021 3:00 PM IST
  Updated Date: May 15, 2021 3:01 PM IST

