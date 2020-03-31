Amazon prime horror movie to watch in this Coronavirus Lock down

Thinking of watching a Horror movie but couldn’t find the right destination for it? Don’t Worry because Amazon Prime is one such place where you can view some of the best Horror movies of all time. Ever thought why your parents ask you to close your eyes when you watch any scary or horror scene? They might think that horror movies are not suitable for your health. But you will be amazed after knowing this fact that watching a Horror movie is right for your mind and body. According to research conducts by the University of Westminster, watching horror movies increase an adrenaline rush in our bodies. It means when we watch horror movies, and we lose as much as 113 calories. It is equivalent to the number of calories you are losing after walking for 30 minutes. Watching Horror movies also helps you to cope up with anxiety and depression. So why waiting, folks! We have list down some of the best horror movies on Amazon Prime for you.

Here’s the list of Best Horror Movies on Amazon Prime:

Let Me In

Let Me In is a romantic horror film release in 2010. The movie inspires from a Vampire fiction novel known as Let the right one in written by John Ajvide Lindqvist. The main plot of this horror film is same as it is written in the novel. The story is about a 12-year-old boy who is bullied in school. He develops a friendship with a female vampire. The movie is critically acclaim by Rotten Tomatoes- a popular American review website. Let Me In is one of the best horror movies on Amazon Prime.

Tumbbad

Tumbbad won Best cinematography, best art direction, and best sound design in 64th Filmfare Awards. Now you can imagine how amazing and stunning the movie is. Tumbbad is a period horror movie directs by Rahi Anil Barve and produces under Eros International and Color Yellow Productions. It produces by Aanand.L.Rai. Tumbbad is about a man who worships a demon God known as Hastar. The movie is different from other horror movies directs in India as the story revolves around a regional India. The movie premiers at 75th Venice International Film Festival.

The Conjuring

The Conjuring is a supernatural horror movie directs by James Wan and produces by Peter Safran. The movie considers as one of the scariest and most successful Horror franchises of the 21st century. The Conjuring crosses over $1 billion. This horror movie inspires from the hauntings and possessions witnesses by a real-life ghost hunter and paranormal investigator Ed and Lorrain Warren. The movie is starring Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ron Livingston, and Lili Taylor. The plot of The Conjuring sets around a couple who recently shifts to their new house with their five daughters. They notice paranormal events, and so they decide to contact paranormal investigators Ed and Lorain Warren.

The Nun

The Nun is an American gothic horror movie releases in 2018. The movie is a prequel of 2016’s The Conjuring and 5th installment of The Conjuring Universe Franchise. The Nun produces by James Wan and Peter Safran directs Corin Hardy. It receives average review from the audience as well as critics. The movie revolves around a church where nuns are attacked by an unseen evil force. The Vatican learns about the evil things happening inside the church and they send father Burke to investigate the matter. The character of father Burke is played by Demian Bichir.

Annabelle

Anabelle was an American horror movie released in 2014. The movie directs by John L Leonettie and produces by Peter Safran and James Wan. James Wan is the director of The Conjuring that I mention above. Annabelle receives negative comments from the critics, but it is still one of the best horror franchises so far. The prequel of Annabelle, known as Annabelle creation releases in 2017 and further a sequel known as Annabelle, comes home releases in 2019. The movie is starring Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton, Alfre Woodard. The story is about a couple who lost their daughter in an accident, and so they allow their daughter’s spirit to enter a doll, which they name as Annabelle. But afterward, the couple discovers that it was not their daughters’ spirit, but it was a terrifying evil being who now lives with them. The movie is available on Netflix. It is one of the best horror movies on Netflix.

Annabelle Creation

Annabelle Creation is a 2017 American horror film and a sequel of Annabelle that came in 2015. The director of Lights Out David.F. Sandberg directs the film. The movie is the 4th installment of the Conjuring franchise. The movie explains a relation between all The Conjuring movies. It showcases the story of a devil doll that was first seen in James Wan’s movie Annabelle. It starts with a doll maker couple Mullins who welcome a Nun and 6 orphan girls to their home. Mullins daughter died in a car accident year back. The horror and terror start when one of the orphan girl enter into a forbidden room and release the devil doll.