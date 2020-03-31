comscore Amazon prime horror movie to watch in this Coronavirus Lock down
News

Amazon prime horror movie to watch in this Coronavirus Lockdown

Entertainment

Check Out Best Horror Movies on Amazon Prime including let me In, Tumbbad, The Nun, The Conjuring, Annabelle, Annabaelle Creation, and many more. Read more about Best Horror Movies on Amazon Prime and their cast, story line, and many more interesting information.

  • Updated: March 31, 2020 6:33 PM IST
best horror movies

best horror movies

Thinking of watching a Horror movie but couldn’t find the right destination for it? Don’t Worry because Amazon Prime is one such place where you can view some of the best Horror movies of all time. Ever thought why your parents ask you to close your eyes when you watch any scary or horror scene? They might think that horror movies are not suitable for your health. But you will be amazed after knowing this fact that watching a Horror movie is right for your mind and body. According to research conducts by the University of Westminster, watching horror movies increase an adrenaline rush in our bodies. It means when we watch horror movies, and we lose as much as 113 calories. It is equivalent to the number of calories you are losing after walking for 30 minutes. Watching Horror movies also helps you to cope up with anxiety and depression. So why waiting, folks! We have list down some of the best horror movies on Amazon Prime for you.

Related Stories


Here’s the list of Best Horror Movies on Amazon Prime:

Let Me In

Let Me In is a romantic horror film release in 2010. The movie inspires from a Vampire fiction novel known as Let the right one in written by John Ajvide Lindqvist. The main plot of this horror film is same as it is written in the novel. The story is about a 12-year-old boy who is bullied in school. He develops a friendship with a female vampire. The movie is critically acclaim by Rotten Tomatoes- a popular American review website. Let Me In is one of the best horror movies on Amazon Prime.

Tumbbad

Tumbbad won Best cinematography, best art direction, and best sound design in 64th Filmfare Awards. Now you can imagine how amazing and stunning the movie is. Tumbbad is a period horror movie directs by Rahi Anil Barve and produces under Eros International and Color Yellow Productions. It produces by Aanand.L.Rai. Tumbbad is about a man who worships a demon God known as Hastar. The movie is different from other horror movies directs in India as the story revolves around a regional India. The movie premiers at 75th Venice International Film Festival.

The Conjuring

The Conjuring is a supernatural horror movie directs by James Wan and produces by Peter Safran. The movie considers as one of the scariest and most successful Horror franchises of the 21st century. The Conjuring crosses over $1 billion. This horror movie inspires from the hauntings and possessions witnesses by a real-life ghost hunter and paranormal investigator Ed and Lorrain Warren. The movie is starring Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ron Livingston, and Lili Taylor. The plot of The Conjuring sets around a couple who recently shifts to their new house with their five daughters. They notice paranormal events, and so they decide to contact paranormal investigators Ed and Lorain Warren.

The Nun

The Nun is an American gothic horror movie releases in 2018. The movie is a prequel of 2016’s The Conjuring and 5th installment of The Conjuring Universe Franchise. The Nun produces by James Wan and Peter Safran directs Corin Hardy. It receives average review from the audience as well as critics. The movie revolves around a church where nuns are attacked by an unseen evil force. The Vatican learns about the evil things happening inside the church and they send father Burke to investigate the matter. The character of father Burke is played by Demian Bichir.

Annabelle

Anabelle was an American horror movie released in 2014. The movie directs by John L Leonettie and produces by Peter Safran and James Wan. James Wan is the director of The Conjuring that I mention above. Annabelle receives negative comments from the critics, but it is still one of the best horror franchises so far. The prequel of Annabelle, known as Annabelle creation releases in 2017 and further a sequel known as Annabelle, comes home releases in 2019. The movie is starring Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton, Alfre Woodard. The story is about a couple who lost their daughter in an accident, and so they allow their daughter’s spirit to enter a doll, which they name as Annabelle. But afterward, the couple discovers that it was not their daughters’ spirit, but it was a terrifying evil being who now lives with them. The movie is available on Netflix. It is one of the best horror movies on Netflix.

Annabelle Creation

Annabelle Creation is a 2017 American horror film and a sequel of Annabelle that came in 2015. The director of Lights Out David.F. Sandberg directs the film. The movie is the 4th installment of the Conjuring franchise. The movie explains a relation between all The Conjuring movies. It showcases the story of a devil doll that was first seen in James Wan’s movie Annabelle. It starts with a doll maker couple Mullins who welcome a Nun and 6 orphan girls to their home. Mullins daughter died in a car accident year back. The horror and terror start when one of the orphan girl enter into a forbidden room and release the devil doll.

 

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 31, 2020 6:15 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 31, 2020 6:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi pledges to donate Rs 15 crore in relief funds
News
Xiaomi pledges to donate Rs 15 crore in relief funds
Oppo Reno Ace 2 press render leaks online

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 press render leaks online

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android 10 update

News

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android 10 update

Redmi K30 Pro is not coming to India as POCO F2

News

Redmi K30 Pro is not coming to India as POCO F2

Pokemon GO is set to let you do raids from home soon

Gaming

Pokemon GO is set to let you do raids from home soon

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Xiaomi pledges to donate Rs 15 crore in relief funds

Oppo Reno Ace 2 press render leaks online

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android 10 update

Redmi K30 Pro is not coming to India as POCO F2

AKG N400 earbuds surface on Samsung website

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon prime horror movie to watch in this Coronavirus Lock down

Entertainment

Amazon prime horror movie to watch in this Coronavirus Lock down
Latest Bollywood Movie to be digitally released on Amazon Prime Video in April 2020

Entertainment

Latest Bollywood Movie to be digitally released on Amazon Prime Video in April 2020
Amazon Prime Video Panchayat web series: Trailer is out, Release Date for Next TVF Series

Entertainment

Amazon Prime Video Panchayat web series: Trailer is out, Release Date for Next TVF Series
OnePlus 7T and Oppo Find X2 get Netflix HDR video stream support

News

OnePlus 7T and Oppo Find X2 get Netflix HDR video stream support
Netflix is not spoiling its own shows to fight Coronavirus | BGR India

Entertainment

Netflix is not spoiling its own shows to fight Coronavirus | BGR India

हिंदी समाचार

Facebook Messenger में जल्द आएगा यह नया फीचर, रियल टाइम एक्टिविटी शेयर कर पाएंगे यूजर्स

iPhone 9 का केस हुआ लीक, 5 अप्रैल को हो सकता है लॉन्च

Coronavirus Lockdown : जियो फोन यूजर्स को मिलेंगे फ्री 100 कॉलिंग मिनट, एसएमएस और इनकमिंग कॉल्स

वोडाफोन आइडिया का बड़ा ऐलान, 10 करोड़ यूजर्स को मिलेगा ये लाभ

WhatsApp जल्द पेश करेगा नया एक्सपाइरिंग मैसेज फीचर

Latest Videos

Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look
Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Features

Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Reviews

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review
How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

Features

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

News

Xiaomi pledges to donate Rs 15 crore in relief funds
News
Xiaomi pledges to donate Rs 15 crore in relief funds
Oppo Reno Ace 2 press render leaks online

News

Oppo Reno Ace 2 press render leaks online
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android 10 update

News

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android 10 update
Redmi K30 Pro is not coming to India as POCO F2

News

Redmi K30 Pro is not coming to India as POCO F2
AKG N400 earbuds surface on Samsung website

News

AKG N400 earbuds surface on Samsung website