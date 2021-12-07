comscore Amazon Prime membership getting expensive from next week: Check new price, other details
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Amazon Prime membership getting expensive from next week: Check new price, other details
News

Amazon Prime membership getting expensive from next week: Check new price, other details

Entertainment

All three revised Amazon Prime plans will come into effect from December 13 and are already listed on the official website. Subscribers must note that an ongoing subscription will remain unaffected. However, once the plan validity ends, users will need to pay the new price.

amazon prime

Amazon Prime membership is getting expensive from next week. To be specific, from December 13. So, to get the Prime membership at the old price you just have a few days in hand. Also Read - Top deals on Amazon under Rs 1,499 on Bluetooth earphones

The video streaming platform has revised the price of annual, monthly, and quarterly plans. Amazon has confirmed the piece of news on its official website. Also Read - Amazon Prime membership available at lower price for limited period: Check how to get it

Amazon Prime revised plans

-Once the revised prices come into effect, the annual Prime membership will be available at Rs 1499, which is around Rs 500 costlier than the old price of Rs 999. Also Read - Amazon's cloud service launches new chipsets to compete with Intel, Nvidia

-Coming to the monthly plan, starting December 13, Prime members will need to pay Rs 179 instead of Rs 129. This is an increase of Rs 50.

-Lastly, the quarterly plan will be soon available at a higher price of Rs 459. Until the price hike comes into effect, users can get the plan at a much lower price of Rs 329.

All three revised plans will come into effect from December 13 and are already listed on the official website.

To vote for other categories, click here

On the contrary, the Youth plan will be priced much lower now. The plan available for members between the age of 18 and 24 years will now be available at a price of Rs 499 instead of Rs 749 annually. Similarly, the monthly and quarterly plans will be available for Rs 64 and Rs 164 instead of Rs 89 and Rs 299, respectively.

Subscribers must note that an ongoing subscription will remain unaffected. However, once the plan validity ends, users will need to pay the new price. So, it is suggested to opt for a new Prime plan before the revised plans come into effect from December 13.

Commenting on the revision of Prime subscription, Amazon noted on its official website, “existing Prime members can continue their membership for the duration their membership plan is at the current price. However, after the price change, you can choose to renew your membership at the new price.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 7, 2021 6:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung announces merger of mobile and consumer electronics business
News
Samsung announces merger of mobile and consumer electronics business
Amazon Prime membership getting expensive from next week: Check new price, other details

Entertainment

Amazon Prime membership getting expensive from next week: Check new price, other details

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Spider-Man web sling, new weapons, here's the breakdown

Gaming

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Spider-Man web sling, new weapons, here's the breakdown

Google Pixel Watch renders suggest round and bezel less design

Wearables

Google Pixel Watch renders suggest round and bezel less design

Best graphics card you can consider buying in India from AMD and Nvidia

Photo Gallery

Best graphics card you can consider buying in India from AMD and Nvidia

Best graphics card you can consider buying in India from AMD and Nvidia

Photo Gallery

Best graphics card you can consider buying in India from AMD and Nvidia

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi Note 11 4G India launch sooner than expected: Check specs, expected price, more

Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked

Samsung unveils an human-eye-like ISOCELL GWB image sensor in partnership with China s Tecno

Samsung announces merger of mobile and consumer electronics business

Tecno Spark 8T budget smartphone to launch in India soon

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon Prime membership getting expensive from next week: Check new price, other details

Entertainment

Amazon Prime membership getting expensive from next week: Check new price, other details
Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

Features

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits
Top deals on Amazon under Rs 1,499 on Bluetooth earphones: Boat rockerz, Mivi Duopods, Realme buds, more

Deals

Top deals on Amazon under Rs 1,499 on Bluetooth earphones: Boat rockerz, Mivi Duopods, Realme buds, more
This is how you can get an Amazon Prime membership at the old price of Rs 999: Check validity, price hike, updates

Entertainment

This is how you can get an Amazon Prime membership at the old price of Rs 999: Check validity, price hike, updates
Amazon's cloud service launches new chipsets to compete with Intel, Nvidia

News

Amazon's cloud service launches new chipsets to compete with Intel, Nvidia

हिंदी समाचार

आज फ्री में मिलेंगे Age of Gold bundle समेत ये धांसू रिवॉर्ड

भारत समेत इन 5 देशों में अलग नाम से खेला जा रहा है PUBG Mobile

BGMI T-Shirt जीतने का बेहतरीन मौका, बस दिखानी होंगी अपनी 'नेड' स्किल्स

इनफिनिक्स ला रहा दो धांसू स्मार्टफोन, मिलेगी रेडमी और रियलमी को टक्कर

Facebook Messenger का Soundmojis फीचर है कमाल, जानें कैसे करें इसका यूज

Latest Videos

Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked | Check the Details Here | BGR India

News

Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked | Check the Details Here | BGR India
Tecno Spark 8T budget smartphone to launch in India soon | Know specs, features and price

News

Tecno Spark 8T budget smartphone to launch in India soon | Know specs, features and price
Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design

News

Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design
Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Redmi Note 11 4G India launch sooner than expected: Check specs, expected price, more
Mobiles
Redmi Note 11 4G India launch sooner than expected: Check specs, expected price, more
Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked

News

Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked
Samsung unveils an human-eye-like ISOCELL GWB image sensor in partnership with China s Tecno

Mobiles

Samsung unveils an human-eye-like ISOCELL GWB image sensor in partnership with China s Tecno
Samsung announces merger of mobile and consumer electronics business

News

Samsung announces merger of mobile and consumer electronics business
Tecno Spark 8T budget smartphone to launch in India soon

News

Tecno Spark 8T budget smartphone to launch in India soon

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers