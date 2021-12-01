After Airtel and Vodafone-Idea, now Amazon Prime membership has also become expensive. Amazon Prime membership is going to be up to 50 percent more expensive. It will start from December 13, 2021, after which the annual membership price will be Rs 1,499, which is currently Rs 999. But the good news is that you can get an Amazon Prime membership plan at the old price of Rs 999 if you get it recharged before December 13. Also Read - Amazon Prime subscription to get costlier in India starting December 14

Confirming this on its FAQ page, the company said that from December 13, Amazon Prime subscription would cost more money. The company said- “Currently, you can join Prime and lock in the old price as part of a limited period offer. We recommend that you end the offer on December 13, 2021, at 11:59 PM. Renew or buy Prime as soon as possible before it happens.” Also Read - Genshin Impact: How to get free Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, and other rewards

After the new update, the Rs 999 plan of Amazon Prime membership will become Rs 1499, which is valid for 12 months. In addition, the quarterly plan of Rs 329 will cost Rs 459, and the monthly plan of Rs 129 will cost Rs 179. Also Read - Amazon Prime subscription plans to get expensive by Rs 500 in India: Check new prices

Here’s how you can get an Amazon Prime membership at the old price

STEP1: Open the Amazon website

STEP2: log in with your account

STEP3: Click on the banner stating the offer ends December 13

STEP4: Select your plan- 3 months prime, monthly Prime, and annual prime

STEP5: After paying through electronic payment method, you will be able to access the Amazon Prime content

Amazon Prime will also change the prices for customers in the age group of 18-24 who are part of the Prime Youth Offer from May 2021. Although after the new update, young customers will benefit because the monthly and quarterly Prime membership price for customers has been reduced from Rs 164 to Rs 64 and Rs 299 to Rs 89, and the annual fee has been reduced from Rs 749 to Rs 499.

The Prime Video offers unlimited access to award-winning movies, TV shows, and Amazon Originals in 10 languages. Additionally, you also get access to 70MM songs ad-free with Amazon Music, unlimited 5% reward points on Amazon shopping with the Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card. Members also get Prime Early Access during sale events, new product launches, and Lightning Deals, as well as access to global shopping events, Prime Day, and much more.