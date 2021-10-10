Amazon has brought back its popular monthly Prime subscription in India. It was discontinued earlier this year after the RBI’s new guidelines asked to implement the Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) for processing recurring online transactions. Amazon was offering only three months and an annual Prime subscription till now, but the monthly Rs 129 Prime subscription plan is now live on the company’s site. Also Read - Latest movies, web series to watch in weekend on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar: Shiddat, Thalaivii, The Guilty, more

RBI’s new mandate asks banks to implement one-time AFA for recurring transactions up to Rs 5,000. Transactions above that cut-off will require AFA for each payment. The new guidelines were first introduced in 2019 to prevent consumers from making unnecessary recurring payments on their cards. After several delays, the framework finally came into force on October 1. Also Read - OTT releases in October: Sardar Udham Singh, The Guilty, and other movies and web series

Amazon has also put forth some terms and conditions on its page. According to these terms, to avail of Amazon Prime Video’s Rs 129 membership plan, you will have to pay through banks that have accepted the e-mandated guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The validity of this plan is one month. Also Read - Oppo A55 with a Rs 3,000 instant discount launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Amazon Prime Video is available in three different subscription models. The first one with a validity of one month, which costs Rs 129. The second one with a validity of 3 months, which costs Rs 329. While the third one with a validity of 1 year, which costs Rs 999.

Amazon Prime Video’s Rs 129 monthly plan can be purchased only through selected debit cards and credit cards. Customers of any or all banks who have not followed the e-mandate guidelines of RBI cannot buy the monthly plan. Due to the enforcement of the A rules, Amazon also had to stop its one-month free trial for people who signed up for the first time.

Amazon Prime Rs 129 plan

The monthly Rs 129 plan includes unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows, exclusive deals and offers for members only, ad-free 75 million songs, and free in-game content. Additionally, you will also get unlimited 5 percent reward points and e-books, comics, and more. There will be free and fast delivery of all the products.