Amazon Prime Music has announced the launch of podcasts in India. The podcasts will give users access to over 9 million podcast episodes along with free offline downloads. Those who already have a Prime Music subscription can listen to the podcasts at no additional cost.

Podcasts from different genres such as motivational, self-improvement, fitness, news, comedy, and more will be available to choose from. Among popular shows include "On purpose with Jay Shetty," "TED Talks Daily," "The Great Indian Marketing Show," "Think Fast Talk Smart," and more.

Of course, users can simply give a voice command to Alexa to play podcasts like, "Alexa, play On Purpose with Jay Shetty," "Alexa, play the latest episode of The Musafir Stories," or "Alexa, play last weeks episode of Ted Talks Daily."

To recall, Amazon Prime Music first announced podcasts in September last year in the US, UK, Germany, and Japan. It also launched new, original shows produced exclusively for Amazon Prime Music and hosted by creators including DJ Khaled, Becky G, Will Smith, Dan Patrick, and more.

The international exclusive shows will be accessible to Indian subscribers as well. In India, Amazon Prime Music will host local shows from creators like Cyrus Broacha, Anupama Gupta, Sadhguru, and Neil Bhatt. Apart from this, those interested can also submit their podcasts to Amazon Prime Music.

Podcasts can be accessed in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android, on Amazon Echo devices, and at https://www.amazon.in/music/lp/podcasts. Do keep in mind that the podcasts will be available for free to Amazon Prime Music customers.

Amazon Prime Music comes bundled in the Prime membership plan, which is priced at Rs 129 per month in India. The yearly subscription will cost Rs 999. Apart from access to Prime Music, the Prime membership also includes access to Prime Video, early deals, and Prime Delivery benefits.