Amazon Prime membership is getting expensive from today, i.e., December 13. The company has increased the price of Prime subscription plans by 20 to 50 percent. The company gave this information on its FAQ page. Currently, you can join Prime and lock in the old price as part of a limited period offer. The company recommends that before the offer ends on December 13, 2021, at 11:59 PM, renew or buy Prime. Also Read - Amazon Prime membership getting expensive from next week: Check new price, other details

The main reason for this change in the price of Amazon Prime membership is to add new services to it. American tech company Amazon announced an increase in Amazon Prime’s subscription plan price in October this year. Also Read - Amazon Prime membership available at lower price for limited period: Check how to get it

According to Amazon, from today, the price of Amazon Prime‘s one-year membership plan has increased by Rs 500. To buy this plan, users will have to pay Rs 1,499 instead of Rs 999. In contrast, Prime’s three-month plan price has gone up to Rs 459 and for one month pack to Rs 179. However, the increased cost of Amazon Prime will not affect those users who have already purchased the subscription plan. Also Read - Amazon Prime subscription to get costlier in India starting December 14



If you take Prime membership during the limited period offer till December 13, you will have to pay only Rs 999, and then after one year, you will have to pay the charge according to that time on renewing. Those who already have Prime membership can enjoy it till their membership ends.

Additionally, the company is also changing the prices for customers between 18-24 who are part of the Prime Youth Offer from May 2021. However, young customers will only benefit after the new update because the prices for these plans have been reduced. Prime Youth membership’s monthly and quarterly cost has been reduced from Rs 164 to Rs 64 and Rs 299 to Rs 89. However, the annual fee has been reduced from Rs 749 to Rs 499.

How to get Amazon Prime subscription

Go to Amazon Prime.

Select or tap the sign-up button.

Now you need to follow the on-screen instructions to complete the payment and sign up.