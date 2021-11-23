comscore Amazon Prime subscription fees to be increased in India from next month
News

Amazon Prime subscription to get costlier in India starting December 14

Entertainment

Notably, users who plan to upgrade the Amazon Prime membership are advised to do it before 13 December after which the new subscription fees will come into effect. The e-commerce platform has further clarified that the existing members will continue to enjoy the subscription at the old price until their membership expires.

amazon prime

Amazon will make its Prime membership more expensive for users in India next month. First reported on the Desi Dime discussion, the subscription will increase by Rs 500 starting December 14. A page on Amazon has also confirmed the same. For the unversed, Amazon Prime membership currently has an annual plan of Rs 999, a quarterly plan of Rs 329 and a monthly plan of Rs 129 in India. These prices will spike to go up to Rs 1,499, Rs 429 and Rs 179 respectively next month. Also Read - Amazon drug case: MP police charges top executives over marijuana smuggling case

Amazon, Amazon Prime Also Read - Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Best deals on Realme Narzo 30, iQOO Z3 5G, and more

Notably, users who plan to upgrade the Amazon Prime membership are advised to do it before 13 December after which the new subscription fees will come into effect. The e-commerce platform has further clarified that the existing members will continue to enjoy the subscription at the old price until their membership expires. For now, they do not have to pay any extra fees. Also Read - Best Ebook corners where you can read your favourite book for free

Earlier this year, Amazon had announced a new “Youth offer” in India. Under this offer, subscribers between the age of 18-24 years will be eligible to get up to Rs 500 cashback. Amazon assures that this plan will still be applicable.

The Amazon Prime membership comes with benefits like access to Amazon Prime Music, Prime Video exclusive content and two-day delivery on eligible addresses. It will also offer unlimited 5 percent reward points on Amazon shopping with the Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card, access to free in-game content on Prime Gaming, and free access to books with Prime Reading.

Amazon has completed the integration of its grocery stores Fresh and Pantry into a single unified store called Amazon Fresh in India. It will now offer daily groceries, perishables, and household products. The new store, available across more than 300 cities in the country, will offer customers unbeatable savings, a wide selection of products, and fast and convenient delivery options in one single online destination.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 23, 2021 5:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 6a renders show flagship Pixel 6-like design, but should you really care?
News
Google Pixel 6a renders show flagship Pixel 6-like design, but should you really care?
Vivo Y76 launched with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and 4,100mAh battery: Check price, specifications, sale

Mobiles

Vivo Y76 launched with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and 4,100mAh battery: Check price, specifications, sale

OnePlus 10 Pro could miss out on this crucial feature and leave consumers disappointed

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro could miss out on this crucial feature and leave consumers disappointed

Oppo may launch its first smart TV in India soon: Check price, release date, specifications

Smart TVs

Oppo may launch its first smart TV in India soon: Check price, release date, specifications

Apple might be working on a foldable device

News

Apple might be working on a foldable device

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

This Apple inspired watch from 1988 up for sale: Details here

Google Pixel 6a renders show flagship Pixel 6-like design, but should you really care?

Vivo Y76 launched with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and 4,100mAh battery: Check price, specifications, sale

OnePlus 10 Pro could miss out on this crucial feature and leave consumers disappointed

Oppo may launch its first smart TV in India soon: Check price, release date, specifications

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon Prime subscription fees to be increased in India from next month

Entertainment

Amazon Prime subscription fees to be increased in India from next month
Amazon drug case: MP police charges top executives over marijuana smuggling case

News

Amazon drug case: MP police charges top executives over marijuana smuggling case
Got a visa credit card? You will not be able to shop on Amazon from this date

News

Got a visa credit card? You will not be able to shop on Amazon from this date
Amazon offers deals on air purifiers: Check prices, features

Deals

Amazon offers deals on air purifiers: Check prices, features
Amazon Prime Video app for macOS now allows downloading content on desktop

Apps

Amazon Prime Video app for macOS now allows downloading content on desktop

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix अब लॉन्च करेगा अपना पहला लैपटॉप, फ्लिपकार्ट पर रिलीज हुआ टीजर

Instagram के Text To Speech और Voice Effects फीचर का यूज करना है बहुत आसान, जानें तरीका

Reliance Jio को लगा जोरदार झटका, 1.9 करोड़ मोबाइल यूजर्स हुए कम

FFAC 2021: Grand Finals देखने पर मिलेंगे ढेरों फ्री रिवार्ड्स, जानें डेट और देखने का तरीका

Free Fire के इस स्पेशल इवेंट में सिर्फ एक डायमंड में मिलेगा शानदार Reward

Latest Videos

WhatsApp brings message reaction notification feature for Android users

News

WhatsApp brings message reaction notification feature for Android users
Apple Watch Series 8 First Look | Watch Series 8 render reveals design and other specs

News

Apple Watch Series 8 First Look | Watch Series 8 render reveals design and other specs
Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset

News

Xiaomi 12 Ultra and 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Leak | 50MP Camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset
Oppo Reno 7 and 7 Pro to launch on November 25: Find out full specs and features

News

Oppo Reno 7 and 7 Pro to launch on November 25: Find out full specs and features

News

This Apple inspired watch from 1988 up for sale: Details here
Wearables
This Apple inspired watch from 1988 up for sale: Details here
Google Pixel 6a renders show flagship Pixel 6-like design, but should you really care?

News

Google Pixel 6a renders show flagship Pixel 6-like design, but should you really care?
Vivo Y76 launched with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and 4,100mAh battery: Check price, specifications, sale

Mobiles

Vivo Y76 launched with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and 4,100mAh battery: Check price, specifications, sale
OnePlus 10 Pro could miss out on this crucial feature and leave consumers disappointed

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro could miss out on this crucial feature and leave consumers disappointed
Oppo may launch its first smart TV in India soon: Check price, release date, specifications

Smart TVs

Oppo may launch its first smart TV in India soon: Check price, release date, specifications

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers