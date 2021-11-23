Amazon will make its Prime membership more expensive for users in India next month. First reported on the Desi Dime discussion, the subscription will increase by Rs 500 starting December 14. A page on Amazon has also confirmed the same. For the unversed, Amazon Prime membership currently has an annual plan of Rs 999, a quarterly plan of Rs 329 and a monthly plan of Rs 129 in India. These prices will spike to go up to Rs 1,499, Rs 429 and Rs 179 respectively next month. Also Read - Amazon drug case: MP police charges top executives over marijuana smuggling case

Notably, users who plan to upgrade the Amazon Prime membership are advised to do it before 13 December after which the new subscription fees will come into effect. The e-commerce platform has further clarified that the existing members will continue to enjoy the subscription at the old price until their membership expires. For now, they do not have to pay any extra fees.

Earlier this year, Amazon had announced a new “Youth offer” in India. Under this offer, subscribers between the age of 18-24 years will be eligible to get up to Rs 500 cashback. Amazon assures that this plan will still be applicable.

The Amazon Prime membership comes with benefits like access to Amazon Prime Music, Prime Video exclusive content and two-day delivery on eligible addresses. It will also offer unlimited 5 percent reward points on Amazon shopping with the Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card, access to free in-game content on Prime Gaming, and free access to books with Prime Reading.

Amazon has completed the integration of its grocery stores Fresh and Pantry into a single unified store called Amazon Fresh in India. It will now offer daily groceries, perishables, and household products. The new store, available across more than 300 cities in the country, will offer customers unbeatable savings, a wide selection of products, and fast and convenient delivery options in one single online destination.