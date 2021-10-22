You will have to pay a lot more to use Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is currently one of the most affordable and comprehensive subscription services in India starting at Rs 129. The company has now confirmed that it is increasing the price of its subscription by up to 50 percent. The company is expected to start charging the new price post the festive season. Also Read - Squid Game increases 4.4 million new subscribers on Netflix, records biggest series of the year

Amazon Prime: Subscription prices in India

Amazon currently offers a monthly plan, a quarterly plan, and an annual plan, which are priced at Rs 129, Rs 329 and Rs 999, respectively. After the price hike, the company will be charging its users Rs 179 for the monthly plan, Rs 459 for the quarterly plan and Rs 1,499 for the yearly plan. This means that the monthly plan will get bumped by Rs 50, the quarterly plan by Rs 130 and the annual plan by Rs 500. Also Read - Android apps now available on Windows 11, but only for beta testers

The company has not announced the exact date at which the new prices will go into effect. However, we expect them to instate the new prices post the festive season. So if you want to buy an annual subscription to the service, now is the time. While the price increase is imminent, the company has also revealed that it will continue to offer students their 50 percent discount with the purchase of an annual Prime subscription. Also Read - Sardar Udham Released on Amazon Prime Video: How to watch Vicky Kaushal starrer for free

To recall, Amazon launched its Prime subscription in India back in 2016, priced at Rs 499 per year. The price was then increased to Rs 999 per year. After which, the company also introduced the new monthly and quarterly plans. Since then the price of the annual subscription has remained unchanged.

Amazon offers a number of benefits to its Prime subscribers including access to Prime Video, Prime Music, early access to sales and more. The company is soon also expected to introduce other features including Amazon Photos and Amazon music HD to the India region along with the service in the coming months.