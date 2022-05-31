comscore Amazon Prime Video signs multiyear exclusive licensing deal with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
News

Amazon Prime Video India signs a multi-film licensing deal with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

Entertainment

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment films like Baaghi 4, Bawaal and more films to release on Amazon Prime Video after theatrical release.

Untitled design - 2022-05-31T105343.175

Popular streaming platform Amazon Prime Video India has signed a worldwide exclusive multi-film licensing deal with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bollywood production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE). With this deal, select films will release on Amazon Prime Video after the theatrical release so that the Amazon Prime members can watch them for free. Also Read - Tired of calling Alexa? Here’s how you can change Alexa’s wake word

These films will also be available via TVOD on Amazon Prime Video for all Amazon customers. Prior to the release on the platform, viewers can watch the film with the “Early Access” option that allows users to rent upcoming films and series, given that you already have a Prime Video account. Also Read - Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: Party less and work more

Amazon Prime Video India signs deal with NGE: Upcoming movies

NGE’s upcoming films include Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, and directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Varun Dhawan also stars in Sanki alongside Parineeti Chopra, directed by Anurag Singh. In addition to this films like Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff and an untitled project starring Kartik Aaryan will also release on Amazon Prime Video soon.

The streaming platform will also release films by popular directors Ravi Udyawar, Sameer Vidwans and Saket Chaudhry and so on.

The announcement was made by both the parties on Twitter recently.

As per the official statement by the Director of Content Licensing at Amazon Prime Video, Manish Menghani, “By inking this partnership, we will bring some of the most entertaining narratives and stories soon after their theatrical releases exclusively to our viewers’ screens worldwide. At Amazon, we start with the customer and work backwards and this collaboration is another step towards fulfilling that promise.”

  Published Date: May 31, 2022 11:23 AM IST

