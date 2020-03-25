comscore Amazon Prime Video offers free access to kids' content
  • Published: March 25, 2020 6:28 PM IST
One of the largest OTT platforms, Amazon Prime Video, decides to provide a free facility to its consumers during Coronavirus lockdown. Amazon Prime Video arranges some of the materials in his library available to children and families for free. All citizens forces to live in their homes during Coronavirus lockdown. They only have OTT platforms and TV as a means of entertainment. OTT platforms are currently competing, with Amazon Prime’s move proving them to be the pioneers. To consume the free content of Amazon Prime Video, the consumer does not need to take Prime Membership. Only by having a simple account on Amazon.com, any consumer can watch free movies and TV shows available on Amazon Prime Video. For this, they need to download the Prime Video application to their phone or smart TV.

Amazon Prime Video is one of the largest OTT platforms in the world. Netflix is ​​the only platform in the world that competes with it in most places. Amazon Prime’s move to provide free content is brand new. Apart from this, if Netflix never provides any free content to any of its consumers. Amazon decides to offer more than 60 children’s movies, shows, and nursery rhymes when most of the kids are forced to stay at home. It will keep them busy and help their parents to work from home efficiently.

Some of the shows that Amazon Prime Video will offer in free are likes of Peppa Pig, Inspector Chingum, Kalari Kids, a bunch of Chhota Bheem and Super Bheem movies, and Amazon originals such as The Stinky & Dirty Show, Just Add Magic and The Dangerous Book for Boys. By availing free shows for kids, Amazon has found a way to keep children busy during their Coronavirus lockdown.

Other Websites giving free access to Kids content:

Families can watch the free movies and TV shows through the Prime Video app, which is open to download on compatible smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, Apple TV, game consoles, and Chromecast. Other than Amazon Prime Video, Audible, Nickelodeon, Noggin, and TIME for kids launches free content for kids.

 

