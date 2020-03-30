comscore Amazon Prime Video Panchayat web series: Trailer is out, Release Date
Amazon Prime Video Panchayat web series: Trailer is out, Release Date for Next TVF Series

Check Out Amazon Prime Video Panchayat web series: Trailer is out. Panchayat web series release date, cast, download, story line, and many more

  • Published: March 30, 2020 8:52 PM IST
Lockdown in the country has been announced until 14 April to protect against the Coronavirus. Meanwhile, online streaming platforms are bringing in new shows one after the other. Amazon Prime Video is bringing a new web series with The Viral Fever (TVF). TVF’s web series ‘Panchayat’ will be released on 3 April.

The trailer of Panchayat depicts the story of a person named Abhishek Tripathi. This urban youth gets a job as a village secretary in Phulera village. Twenty thousand rupees monthly salary. He does not want to go to town. But on the advice of his friend joins this job. He has many problems in the village. He encounters her for the first time apart from ghosts and many other aspects that bother her. Amazon Prime Video Panchayat trailer is out and it is very impressive.

Abhishek has to prepare CAT for a job change. He starts making for it in the village itself, but the movement of electricity is also a problem. The star cast of the web series is quite impressive. Jitendra, aka TVF’s Kota Factory’s Jeetu Bhaiya, is in the lead role. He is playing the character of Abhishek Tripathi. At the same time, apart from this, the female actor of ‘Shubh Mangal Jyada Savdhaan’ Neena Gupta is also playing an essential role in this series. Apart from these two, actors like Biswapati Sarkar and Raghuveer Yadav will also be seen in this series. There are various other upcoming web series that are going to release on Amazon prime Video.

  • Published Date: March 30, 2020 8:52 PM IST

