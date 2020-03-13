comscore Amazon Prime Video - Pushpavalli Season 2 Trailer - download
Pushpavalli Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video: Sumukhi Suresh is back for 'AMENDS' or 'REVENGE'

  Updated: March 13, 2020 12:23 PM IST
Amazon Prime Video Pushpavalli is an Indian comedy web series which telecasts on Amazon prime. The web series was first premiered on 15 December 201. Now it is back with the lead character Sumukhi Suresh with high voltage drama, thrill, and revenge. Known as India’s Tina Fey, Sumukhi Suresh is the lead character as Pushpavalli in the web series. The much-loved character of Sumukhi Suresh is back on Amazon Prime with the second season. Recently the trailer of Amazon Prime Video Pushpavalli Season 2 is released, which gives us a glimpse of Pushpavalli’s character taking twists and turns. The web series directs by Debbie Rao and creates by Sumukhi Suresh herself.

The Pushpavalli season 2 has 8 episodes which will get on air from 12th March 2020.

Check out New Amazon prime Video – Pushpavalli Season 2:

The trailer of the Amazon Prime Video Pushpavalli season 2 showcases that Sumukhi is back to either make amends or take revenge. Other than Sumukhi, Nikhil is all over in the trailer of Pushpavalli season 2. The core cast of the Pushpavalli season 2 remains the same, including Manish Anand (Nikhil Rao), Ashok Pathak (T-Boi), and Naveen Richard (Pankaj). Viewers will notice a new addition in the Amazon Prime Video Pushpavalli season 2 trailers, and that is Vidyuth Gargi. In a recent interview, Sumukhi Suresh spoke about the character and said:

“We wrote the script and character around [Gargi’s] quirks, so it felt more natural.”

Sumukhi’s thought on Pushpavalli’s success:

According to an interview publishes in The Hindu, Sumukhi Suresh speaks about how her show Pushpavalli earns name and fame in due course of time. She says:

“Immediately, it didn’t do a lot for me. But over the past year, I have noticed that a lot of people have discovered it and come for my live events because of it.”

She further adds that people are now considering her fit for the lead roles and are taking her sincerely for her work. “I don’t play the best friend role anymore.”

The bubbly and chirpy nature of Sumukhi in Amazon Prime video Pushpavalli gathers attention with the release of her first Pushpavalli season. The makers of Pushpavalli season 2 have kept the details of season 2 under wraps, but the trailer signifies that how Sumukhi has made amends with her past and now is moving on with Vidyuth Gargi.

Published Date: March 13, 2020 11:58 AM IST
  Updated Date: March 13, 2020 12:23 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 13, 2020 12:23 PM IST

