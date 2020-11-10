Amazon Prime Video to stream New Zealand live cricket

Up until now, Disney+ Hotstar (formerly known as Hotstar) was the sole place to go to for catching up with all kinds of sports in India. However, it changes today with Amazon acquiring rights to stream cricket on its Prime Video platform. Prime Video will now stream all cricket matches of New Zealand cricket going through 2025-2026 for the Indian territory. This also includes a tour of India to New Zealand in 2022. Also Read - Amazfit GTS 2, Amazfit GTR 2 make international debut with Amazon Alexa support

The new multi-year deal between Amazon and the New Zealand Cricket Board will see Amazon streaming all international cricket matches in New Zealand to be live-streamed on Prime Video. This will include both men’s and women’s cricket, across ODI, T20, and Test formats, starting late 2021. Also Read - Amazon Sale: 8,999 रुपये में घर ले जाएं LED TV, मिल रहा है 50 प्रतिशत तक का डिस्काउंट

Amazon Prime Video to stream live cricket

Gaurav Gandhi, Director & Country General Manager, Amazon Prime Video said, “Over the last few years Amazon Prime Video has become the go-to destination for world-class entertainment in India, be it our Amazon Original Series or the biggest blockbuster movies across languages,” Gandhi said in a statement. Also Read - Amazon Festival Sale: Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus के स्मार्टफोन्स पर 40 प्रतिशत तक का डिस्काउंट

“We are thrilled to work with New Zealand Cricket on this endeavor as they have a strong, passionate and much-loved cricket team, and the cricketing rivalry between the two countries has been fantastic. We are happy to make this collaboration with New Zealand Cricket our first live sport offering in India, and are confident that our Prime members will be delighted with this initiative,” he added.

The acquisition of rights to broadcast New Zealand Cricket package in India is the latest in Prime Video’s growing collection of live sports content from around the world. Prime Video users will also be able to watch Thursday Night Football, Premier League, ATP Tour Events, WTA, the US Open (tennis), UEFA Champions League, Autumn Nations Cup (rugby), and the Seattle Sounders FC.

Currently, Prime Video in India is only restricted to streaming movies, TV shows, and Amazon Originals. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Prime Video hosted a few movie releases and there’s more to come in the next few weeks. The platform lets users stream content in up to 4K resolution, provided both the content and device support it.

Subscription to Prime Video comes bundled with the Amazon Prime subscription, which costs Rs 999 for the annual package. The cost of the monthly package comes down to Rs 129. You also get a free subscription to Amazon Prime Music.