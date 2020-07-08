comscore Amazon Prime Video Watch Party feature launched | BGR India
  Amazon Prime Video Watch Party feature allows you to share content with up to 100 users
The Amazon Prime Video feature works by generating a link every time you create a new Watch Party. This link can then be sent to family and friends, who can then open it via any browser.

Amazon Prime Video Apple TV Main

Popular OTT platform Amazon Prime Video recently got a new feature that will help it compete with rival Netflix. The Watch Party feature is a streaming trend that has picked up in the lockdown during the pandemic this year. It allows users to experience social viewing of content while maintaining distance by staying at their own homes. Also Read - Amazon Prime Video Windows app launched

The Watch Party lets Amazon Prime Video users participate in a party where you can synchronize playback for all members within the party. This means you and your friends can effectively simulate watching the movie or show together. The feature supports up to 100 members as of now. Further, there is even a chat bar to the right side of the main video window. This is where members of the party can communicate during playback. Also Read - Jio announces free 1-year Amazon Prime membership to JioFiber users: Here's how you can get it

The feature is available only in the USA for now. However, with the lockdowns still going strong in particular areas of the world like India, we expect the feature to roll out in other parts of the world soon enough too. Also Read - OnePlus TV new update brings Netflix connectivity improvements, support for 3rd party AirPlay service apps

The Watch Party trend

The hype started with a third party add-on for browsers called Netflix Party, which was unaffiliated to Netflix. The add on allowed users to synchronize the playback of their respective Netflix accounts and enjoy a movie or a show ‘together’. Since then, various services including Hulu and Scener have launched a co-viewing experience for users.

Amazon Prime Video Watch Party allows users to select from a number of VOD titles that are already included as part of the Prime membership. Needless to say, you need an Amazon Prime membership to make use of the Watch Party feature. This includes both the streaming host and the other members of the party.

The feature works by generating a link every time you create a new Watch Party. This link can then be sent to family and friends, who can then open it via any browser. Note that reports have stated that Apple Safari has some issues with the feature as of now.

