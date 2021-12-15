Apple has rolled out Apple Music Voice Plan for its users with the new iOS 15.2 update. The Apple Music Voice Plan is a subscription for Apple Music “designed around the power of Siri”. The subscription cost for users in India is Rs 49 per month. This service will be available across all of the Siri-enabled devices and features, including HomePod mini, AirPods, CarPlay, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac. Also Read - Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

According to Apple, subscribers will get access to "90 million songs; tens of thousands of playlists, including hundreds of brand new mood and activity playlists, personalised mixes, and genre stations; as well as the award-winning Apple Music Radio". However, the subscribers will not be able to download songs, read live lyrics, watch music clips, or enjoy Spatial Audio and Lossless support as these features are just available for the Individual subscription tier.

The Apple Music Voice Plan is now available in Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, UK and US.

The subscribers will also get a customised in-app experience where they will see music suggestions based on the listener’s history and preferences. Users will also see a “Just Ask Siri” category that will include tips to optimise Siri for Apple Music.

Since the company has added new moods for Apple Music, subscribers can give these simple voice commands to Siri for different ocassions and moods: “Play the dinner party playlist,” “Play something chill,” or even “Play more like this”. The app will also include playlists including New Music Daily, Rap Life, Today’s Hits, Today’s Country, A-List Pop, R&B Now, and more.

In addition to the Apple Music Voice Plans, the iOS 15.2 update also brings CarPlay improvements with features such as enhanced city map in Apple Maps with road details like bike lanes and pedestrian crosswalks. The update has also introduced App Privacy Report in Settings. This feature lets users see how often apps have accessed their location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days, as well as their network activity. Another major feature that Apple has released is Digital Legacy for Apple IDs. This feature enables users to designate people as Legacy Contacts so that they can access the user’s iCloud account and personal information in case of death.