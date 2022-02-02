So here’s the thing, you don’t actually have to go to Ollivanders in Diagon Alley to buy your own magical wand like Harry Potter. You can have one here in the muggle world itself! How? You ask. Well, you can now turn your iPhone into a magic wand and cast spells with it. All you need to do is summon the voice assistant Siri and say the magic words. For example, you can just say, “Hey Siri, Lumos” and boom! It will turn on the flashlight of the iPhone. Clearly, this is one of the best iPhone hacks. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 3, a budget-friendly iPad and iPad Air 5 are allegedly being tested in India

How to cast Harry Potter spells via Siri

To make sure that your “Hey Siri” is turned on, go to Settings > Siri & Search Turn on the toggle for “Listen for Hey Siri” after which it will turn green Turn on “Allow Siri When Locked” to use spell commands from your lock screen.

As of now, iPhone allows three spells, Lumos, Nox and Accio. Here’s what these three spells work:

Hey Siri, Lumos: This wand-lighting charm turns on the flashlight of the iPhone

Hey Siri, Nox: This is a wand-extinguishing spell. It turns off the flashlight

Hey Siri, Accio: This one is the summoning charm. Saying “Hey Siri, Accio” followed by the name of the app will open the said app on the iPhone.

How to create spells and charms shortcuts on iPhone

While the above-mentioned spells are in-built in Siri, others will need a little work. As per a report by Gadget Hacks, users can create a new shortcut, add the action required to perform the spell. After this, save it as a spell.

Hey Siri, Silencio: This is a silencing charm. To set it up, you can add the “Set Focus” action and set it to turn “On” the “Do Not Disturb” mode until “Turned Off”. This spell will then turn on Do Not Disturb mode.

Hey Siri, Sonorus: For this one to work, add the “Set Volume” action and set it to “100%”. Now, you can cast this spell to increase the volume to 100%.

Hey Siri, Homenum Revelio: This charm is used to reveal human presence. For this to work, add the “Oen URLs” action and set the URL to “findmyfriends://” or “fmf1://”. This charm will then “open Find My Friends to see where your close contacts are located”.

Hey Siri, Point Me: Add the “Open app” action and choose the “Compass” app. This spell will open the compass app.

These are just a few examples, you can create your own spells in a similar manner.