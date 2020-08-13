comscore Apple Music beta website with new Listen Now tab is now live | BGR India
Apple Music beta website with new Listen Now tab is now live

Check out what is new with the new Apple Music beta website including the new LIsten Now tab with better song and album suggestions.

  • Published: August 13, 2020 6:31 PM IST
Apple Music

US-based tech giant Apple recently relaunched the Apple Music beta website. The new site will feature the Listen Now tab and other new elements. The company introduced a web-based version of Music back in 2019 but it was only available as a beta preview until this year. Also Read - Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs; becomes first TV brand to integrate the service

Apple Music got the Listen Now tab along with iOS 14 to replace the For You tab. On the new tab, users get better song suggestions, album recommendations, and more. The new Listen Now tab is also constantly updated with new suggestions based on your favorite songs and recent listening history. Users can also find suggestions curated by genre, artists, new releases, and others. Also Read - Apple Music expands to 52 new countries, offering 6 month free trial

Even besides the new tab, the refreshed website now features a completely new design that reflects many changes made to the Apple Music app itself on iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur. The new sidebar icons on the page now have a red highlight to them and the Mix playlists have been updated with new animated artworks. Also Read - Apple Music web exits Beta, now available on all web browsers

That being said, the new Apple Music Web still lacks a bunch of important features. This includes the ability to edit playlists and song lyrics. However, users will still rejoice the newly updated page because the website is still the most convenient option to access Music on devices that don’t support the app itself or iTunes. Interested users can try the beta Music page over at beta.music.apple.com and the regular Music webpage is still available at music.apple.com.

Apple Music Stream local

In other news, Apple launched a new initiative in April to provide Indian musicians with a new platform to shine on. Under ‘Stream Local’, users will be able to listen to all kinds of localized music including chart-busters and newly released titles from India.

The service will compile songs from artists including Raftaar, Neha Kakkar, Armaan Malik, Darshan Rawal, The Earth Below, Sameer Rahat, and more. Stream Local will also feature curated playlists like for artists like Nucleya and Badshah. Also featured will be themed playlists like ‘The new India’, ‘Indian Independent Hits’, and more.

