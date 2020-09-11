comscore Apple Music v3.4 for Android brings new design, features | BGR India
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Apple Music v3.4 for Android brings new design, features and hints at Apple One
News

Apple Music v3.4 for Android brings new design, features and hints at Apple One

Entertainment

The new Apple Music v3.4 beta brings new icons, better search, a Listen Now tab and autoplay.

  • Published: September 11, 2020 11:57 AM IST
Apple Music

Apple Music version 3.4 beta for Android is being rolled out and it brings a number of features to the music-streaming service. The US-based tech giant has added in design changes and feature additions that take cue straight from iOS 14, which is expected to be rolled out later this month. Also Read - Apple has designed face mask for its employees and it's FDA approved

Apple Music v3.4 beta includes new icons, better search, a Listen Now tab to replace the For You section, and autoplay. Users will now be able to search from the bottom bar of the application, instead of the top. This makes the search option easier to reach with one-handed use. Meanwhile, the new Listen Now section will give users personalized recommendations. Also Read - Epic Games to stop “Sign-in with Apple” logging from September 11

Watch: BGR Talks: Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh, Founders of Nodding Head Games

Apple Music v3.4 Beta for Android: What’s new?

Also in the new version, the Now Playing screen is able to automatically generate album covers. There’s a quick way to share the track you’re grooving to, to your social media stories. For those who use the service with a limited data plan, there are easy-to-manage options to manage data usage. As per a report by XDA, there are also several references to an Apple One subscription bundle. Also Read - Apple event on September 15 could focus on new iPad and Apple Watch Series 6

We know that Apple One will allegedly offer a base bundle package for Apple users that will include a subscription for Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple News+, and iCloud storage. There will also be a base plan that includes just the Music and TV+ subscriptions. It is as of now, unclear if Apple will allow users to build their own Apple One plan based on services that they will use.

Apple event on September 15 could focus on new iPad and Apple Watch Series 6

Also Read

Apple event on September 15 could focus on new iPad and Apple Watch Series 6

We could likely hear more about Apple One at the upcoming event on September 15. The event will reportedly see the brand reveal the new Apple Watch Series 6 and a new iPad, but no iPhone 12. The brand had already announced back in July that their new iPhone series had been delayed, and we could perhaps see a separate event for the new phones in October.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 11, 2020 11:57 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Android 11 delayed for Google Pixel users in India
News
Android 11 delayed for Google Pixel users in India
OnePlus United by Hope documentary released; how to watch

News

OnePlus United by Hope documentary released; how to watch

Xiaomi launches Mi T-shirt made from 100 percent 'Recyclable Plastic'

News

Xiaomi launches Mi T-shirt made from 100 percent 'Recyclable Plastic'

Realme C17 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 400 series chipset

News

Realme C17 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 400 series chipset

Nokia 5.3 available on open sale: Check details

News

Nokia 5.3 available on open sale: Check details

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions

Redmi 9 Prime review: Take a bow, Xiaomi

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Android 11 delayed for Google Pixel users in India

OnePlus United by Hope documentary released; how to watch

Xiaomi launches Mi T-shirt made from 100 percent 'Recyclable Plastic'

Realme C17 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 400 series chipset

Nokia 5.3 available on open sale: Check details

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple Music v3.4 for Android brings new design, features

Entertainment

Apple Music v3.4 for Android brings new design, features
Apple designs new FDA-approved Face Mask for its store employees

News

Apple designs new FDA-approved Face Mask for its store employees
Epic Games to stop Sign-in with Apple from September 11

Gaming

Epic Games to stop Sign-in with Apple from September 11
Bose's new wireless earbuds likely to be called QuietComfort Earbuds, to rival AirPods Pro

News

Bose's new wireless earbuds likely to be called QuietComfort Earbuds, to rival AirPods Pro
Apple event on September 15 to focus on iPad, Apple Watch 6

News

Apple event on September 15 to focus on iPad, Apple Watch 6

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone Idea ने लॉन्च किया Vi Callertunes एप, 49 रुपये से शुरू हैं प्लान

Moto G9 Plus स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 730G चिपसेट, 64MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च

5000mAh बैटरी और Snapdragon 730G के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Moto G9 Plus

Moto Razr 5G स्मार्टफोन चीन में अमेरिका से ज्यादा कीमत पर हुआ लॉन्च

Realme C17 की स्पेसिफिकेशंस सामने आए, Snapdragon 460 चिपसेट के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review
BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans

Features

BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans
Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

Reviews

Nokia 5.3 Camera Review
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

News

Android 11 delayed for Google Pixel users in India
News
Android 11 delayed for Google Pixel users in India
OnePlus United by Hope documentary released; how to watch

News

OnePlus United by Hope documentary released; how to watch
Xiaomi launches Mi T-shirt made from 100 percent 'Recyclable Plastic'

News

Xiaomi launches Mi T-shirt made from 100 percent 'Recyclable Plastic'
Realme C17 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 400 series chipset

News

Realme C17 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 400 series chipset
Nokia 5.3 available on open sale: Check details

News

Nokia 5.3 available on open sale: Check details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers