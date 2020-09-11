Apple Music v3.4 for Android brings new design, features

Apple Music version 3.4 beta for Android is being rolled out and it brings a number of features to the music-streaming service. The US-based tech giant has added in design changes and feature additions that take cue straight from iOS 14, which is expected to be rolled out later this month. Also Read - Apple has designed face mask for its employees and it's FDA approved

Apple Music v3.4 beta includes new icons, better search, a Listen Now tab to replace the For You section, and autoplay. Users will now be able to search from the bottom bar of the application, instead of the top. This makes the search option easier to reach with one-handed use. Meanwhile, the new Listen Now section will give users personalized recommendations.

Apple Music v3.4 Beta for Android: What’s new?

Also in the new version, the Now Playing screen is able to automatically generate album covers. There's a quick way to share the track you're grooving to, to your social media stories. For those who use the service with a limited data plan, there are easy-to-manage options to manage data usage. As per a report by XDA, there are also several references to an Apple One subscription bundle.

We know that Apple One will allegedly offer a base bundle package for Apple users that will include a subscription for Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple News+, and iCloud storage. There will also be a base plan that includes just the Music and TV+ subscriptions. It is as of now, unclear if Apple will allow users to build their own Apple One plan based on services that they will use.

We could likely hear more about Apple One at the upcoming event on September 15. The event will reportedly see the brand reveal the new Apple Watch Series 6 and a new iPad, but no iPhone 12. The brand had already announced back in July that their new iPhone series had been delayed, and we could perhaps see a separate event for the new phones in October.