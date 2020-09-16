comscore Apple One: Spotify calls out Apple for playing dirty | BGR India
Apple One: Spotify calls out Apple for playing dirty

Less than an hour post the conclusion of the Apple Event, Spotify issued a statement accusing the company of "using its dominant position and unfair practices to disadvantage competitors".

  Published: September 16, 2020 11:13 AM IST
Apple recently announced the Apple One bundled subscription service for its users. The service that starts in the US at USD 14.95 per month includes Apple TV+, Arcade and 50GB of iCloud storage. Further, there is also another important bundled service that a lot of people use – Apple Music. Now, other music-streaming competitors including Spotify are unhappy about the deal. Also Read - Apple One subscription for India announced: Music, iCloud, TV+, Fitness+ and more included

Less than an hour post the conclusion of the Time Flies Event, where the US-based tech giant also unveiled its new wearables and tablets, Spotify issued a statement. The statement accuses Apple of using its dominant position to harm competitive behavior. Also Read - Spotify new features include Karaoke Mode, improved Group sessions and new Car Mode

“Once again, Apple is using its dominant position and unfair practices to disadvantage competitors and deprive consumers by favoring its own services. We call on competition authorities to act urgently to restrict Apple’s anti-competitive behavior, which if left unchecked, will cause irreparable harm to the developer community and threaten our collective freedoms to listen, learn, create, and connect,” said the statement by Spotify. Also Read - Spotify UK is handing out free Google Nest Mini speakers to premium members

Why Spotify is unhappy

While it takes no names, the post by Spotify is directly aimed at Apple One. The bundle deal is at the end of the day a deal that will pull more music-streamers towards the brand and away from other names like Spotify. Users who make the shift will have one unified bill for all their services, instead of having a separate invoice for different services.

However, whether Spotify’s cry for help will be able to change anything is doubtful. The company cannot dish out enough features for someone to consider it over an Apple One subscription, especially is they use products including iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. The company will have to strike a deal with a name like Netflix in the least to become a one-stop-shop competitor. Maybe that is what the company wanted to suggest with the “call on competition authorities to act” on the matter. Only time will tell.

Best Sellers