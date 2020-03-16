Apple suspends active filming due to Coronavirus outbreak

Apple is joining other major studio houses to suspend active filming. The iPhone maker is suspending active filming from outside studios due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The list of TV shows affected due to this decision include “The Morning Show”, “Foundation”, “See”, “Lisey’s Story”, “Servant” and “For All Mankind”. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple along with Skydance Television announced plans to temporarily suspend filming of “Foundation” in Ireland. The project is reportedly responsible for more than 500 jobs in the region.

“The health and safety of our cast and crew is our top priority and we are closely monitoring the situation,” Skydance said in a statement to Deadline.

Media Res, which is working on the second season of “The Morning Show” also made a similar statement. On Thursday, it confirmed that they are taking a two-week hiatus from production to assess the situation. The shooting for “The Morning Show” is being done at Sony’s studios in Hollywood. Apple is following other major production houses to suspend active filming.

A number of major production, distribution and broadcast companies have shut down or accelerated their wrap timelines due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The report notes that the pandemic has affected production of some 35 shows at NBCUniversal. CBS, Disney and Warner Bros. Television Group are also feeling the effect of Coronavirus outbreak. Netflix, the direct competitor to Apple, has also nixed all scripted TV and film production for two weeks in the United States and Canada.

The decisions have been taken after the US reported multiple cases of Coronavirus. According to The New York Times, the US has 3,599 cases and 66 deaths so far. On Friday, the US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to combat the outbreak. Neither Apple not its partners have confirmed when the production for these TV shows and films will resume. However, it seems likely that the production won’t begin for another two weeks.