Apple TV+ to air Friday Night Baseball and more for free

Apple during its Peek Performance event announced that it is partnering with Major League Baseball (MLB) to bring Friday Night Baseball to its Apple TV+ platform. Under the partnership, Apple TV+ will get a weekly doubleheader with live pre- and postgame shows in eight countries on Apple TV+ as soon as the regular season begins.

In addition to "Friday Night Baseball," the company also announced that it will be streaming a live "MLB Big Inning" show featuring highlights and look-ins airing every weeknight during the regular season. For a limited time, Friday Night Baseball will be made available to all for free without viewers being required to purchase a subscription.

Viewers based in the US and Canada will get access to a new 24×7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, and more. They will also get access to on-demand programming, including highlights and MLB-themed original content.

Using Apple TV+ baseball fans will be able to watch marquee games on Friday nights with no local broadcast restrictions.

“Just like all baseball fans, we can’t wait for the season to open,” said Peter Stern, Apple’s vice president of Services.

“Baseball has a special place in the heart of so many Apple customers — not just in the United States, but in many countries around the world. We’re proud to make Apple TV+ the home for great baseball moments throughout the season,” he added.

“Apple is the ideal partner to bring ‘Friday Night Baseball’ to fans around the world,” said Noah Garden, MLB’s chief revenue officer.

Garden claims that Apple TV+ will help MLB gain access to a wider audience.

Friday Night Baseball will be made available on Apple TV+ in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. The company claims that MLB will be expanding to more countries at a later date.