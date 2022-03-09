Apple TV+ to air Friday Night Baseball and more for free

comscore Apple TV+ to air Friday Night Baseball, other Major League Baseball content for free
  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Apple TV+ to air Friday Night Baseball, other Major League Baseball content for free
News

Apple TV+ to air Friday Night Baseball, other Major League Baseball content for free

Entertainment

Apple during its Peek Performance event announced that it is partnering with Major League Baseball (MLB) to bring Friday Night Baseball to its Apple TV+ platform. Under the partnership, Apple TV+ w

Apple-TV-plus-MLB-Friday-Night-Baseball

(Image: Apple)

Apple during its Peek Performance event announced that it is partnering with Major League Baseball (MLB) to bring Friday Night Baseball to its Apple TV+ platform. Under the partnership, Apple TV+ will get a weekly doubleheader with live pre- and postgame shows in eight countries on Apple TV+ as soon as the regular season begins. Also Read - Apple introduces Mac Studio, Mac Studio Display with M1 Ultra chipset

In addition to “Friday Night Baseball,” the company also announced that it will be streaming a live “MLB Big Inning” show featuring highlights and look-ins airing every weeknight during the regular season. For a limited time, Friday Night Baseball will be made available to all for free without viewers being required to purchase a subscription. Also Read - Apple launches iPhone SE 2022 in India: Here’s how much it costs

Viewers based in the US and Canada will get access to a new 24×7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, and more. They will also get access to on-demand programming, including highlights and MLB-themed original content. Also Read - Apple launches iPhone SE 2022 with A15 Bionic, 12MP rear camera

Using Apple TV+ baseball fans will be able to watch marquee games on Friday nights with no local broadcast restrictions.

“Just like all baseball fans, we can’t wait for the season to open,” said Peter Stern, Apple’s vice president of Services.

“Baseball has a special place in the heart of so many Apple customers — not just in the United States, but in many countries around the world. We’re proud to make Apple TV+ the home for great baseball moments throughout the season,” he added.

“Apple is the ideal partner to bring ‘Friday Night Baseball’ to fans around the world,” said Noah Garden, MLB’s chief revenue officer.

Garden claims that Apple TV+ will help MLB gain access to a wider audience.

Friday Night Baseball will be made available on Apple TV+ in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. The company claims that MLB will be expanding to more countries at a later date.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 9, 2022 12:03 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple launches iPhone SE 2022 in India: Here s how much it costs
Mobiles
Apple launches iPhone SE 2022 in India: Here s how much it costs
Apple iPad Air 2022 launched in India with M1 chipset: Check prices, availability

News

Apple iPad Air 2022 launched in India with M1 chipset: Check prices, availability

Apple TV+ to air Friday Night Baseball and more for free

Entertainment

Apple TV+ to air Friday Night Baseball and more for free

Everyone, meet iPhone SE 3

Mobiles

Everyone, meet iPhone SE 3

Breaking: US has banned semiconductor supply to Russia

News

Breaking: US has banned semiconductor supply to Russia

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple introduces Mac Studio, Mac Studio Display with M1 Ultra chipset

Apple iPad Air 2022 launched in India with M1 chipset: Check prices, availability

Breaking: US has banned semiconductor supply to Russia

HMD Global puts Nokia flagship rumours to rest

Indian EV company Zypp Electric to train 3,000 women as delivery partners

Top security features to keep your data safe on WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and more

Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch

Apple Peak Performance event 2022: iPhone SE 3, new iPad Air and more

Motorola Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 And 50MP Primary Camera Gets Launched, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price Here

Best google chrome extension you should have

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple introduces Mac Studio, Mac Studio Display with M1 Ultra chipset

Laptops

Apple introduces Mac Studio, Mac Studio Display with M1 Ultra chipset
Apple launches iPhone SE 2022 in India: Here s how much it costs

Mobiles

Apple launches iPhone SE 2022 in India: Here s how much it costs
Apple iPad Air 2022 launched in India with M1 chipset: Check prices, availability

News

Apple iPad Air 2022 launched in India with M1 chipset: Check prices, availability
Apple TV+ to air Friday Night Baseball and more for free

Entertainment

Apple TV+ to air Friday Night Baseball and more for free
Everyone, meet iPhone SE 3

Mobiles

Everyone, meet iPhone SE 3

हिंदी समाचार

एप्पल ने पेश किया नया कंप्यूटर और मॉनिटर, लाखों रुपये पहुंच गई कीमत

एप्पल लाया अब तक सबसे दमदार iPad, मिलेगी 5G कनेक्टिविटी

Apple iPhone SE (2022) हुआ लॉन्च, पुरानी डिजाइन के साथ मिलेगा नया A15 चिप

Hero Electric बना रहा है बैटरी स्वैप करने वाले ई-स्कूटर, चार्ज करने की नहीं होगी टेन्शन

New State Mobile Mashup टूर्नामेंट 10 मार्च से हो जाएगा शुरू, प्राइज पूल समेत जानें सभी डिटेल

Latest Videos

Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video

News

Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video
Vijay Sales Women's Day Offer: Apple iPhone 13 Price Drops From Rs.79,000 To Rs.57,900, MacBook iPad And Airpods Also See A Massive Discount

News

Vijay Sales Women's Day Offer: Apple iPhone 13 Price Drops From Rs.79,000 To Rs.57,900, MacBook iPad And Airpods Also See A Massive Discount
WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video

News

WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video
Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch

News

Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch

News

Apple introduces Mac Studio, Mac Studio Display with M1 Ultra chipset
Laptops
Apple introduces Mac Studio, Mac Studio Display with M1 Ultra chipset
Apple iPad Air 2022 launched in India with M1 chipset: Check prices, availability

News

Apple iPad Air 2022 launched in India with M1 chipset: Check prices, availability
Breaking: US has banned semiconductor supply to Russia

News

Breaking: US has banned semiconductor supply to Russia
HMD Global puts Nokia flagship rumours to rest

Mobiles

HMD Global puts Nokia flagship rumours to rest
Indian EV company Zypp Electric to train 3,000 women as delivery partners

Electric Vehicle

Indian EV company Zypp Electric to train 3,000 women as delivery partners

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers