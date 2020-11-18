Apple's Shazam app crosses 200 million monthly active users

Shazam, the music recognition platform acquired by Apple for $400 million in 2018, has surpassed 200 million monthly active users worldwide. Shazam can be downloaded from the App Store for free, and can be accessed through the Control Center on iPhone and iPad, through Siri commands, or on the Mac. Also Read - Google confirms a fix for Chrome crashing issue on Apple Macs with M1 chip

Shazam is also available on Android devices and select features can be accessed on the web, reports MacRumors.

"Apple Music and Shazam offer a seamless experience to music fans around the world, from Shazam's ubiquitous discovery platform to Apple Music's unparalleled content, global live radio stations and human curation," the report quoted Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music, Beats, and International Content as saying.

The Apple-owned company also shared the list of the 100 most ‘Shazamed’ tracks ever globally, through a chart-playlist on Apple Music. ‘Tones’ and ‘I’s single Dance Monkey’ tops the all-time list, with over 36.6 million Shazams since its release in May 2019, followed by ‘Lilly Wood & The Prick’ and Robin Schulz’s ‘Prayer In C’ (Robin Schulz Radio Edit) and Passenger’s ‘Let Her Go,’ closing the Top 3.

Apple Music also launched the Shazam Discovery Top 50 chart last year to serve as a weekly global ranking of the biggest trending tracks on the music recognition platform.

Also, Apple recently rolled out Apple Music version 3.4 beta for Android. The company added design changes and feature that take cue straight from iOS 14. It includes new icons, better search, a Listen Now tab to replace the For You section, and autoplay.

Users will now be able to search from the bottom bar of the application, instead of the top. This makes the search option easier to reach with one-handed use.

