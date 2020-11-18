comscore Apple's Shazam app crosses 200 million monthly active users
News

Apple's Shazam app crosses 200 million monthly active users

Entertainment

Shazam is also available on Android devices and select features can be accessed on the web.

  • Published: November 18, 2020 3:03 PM IST
Shazam-Apple-iPhone-Xs-official

Image: Apple

Shazam, the music recognition platform acquired by Apple for $400 million in 2018, has surpassed 200 million monthly active users worldwide. Shazam can be downloaded from the App Store for free, and can be accessed through the Control Center on iPhone and iPad, through Siri commands, or on the Mac. Also Read - Google confirms a fix for Chrome crashing issue on Apple Macs with M1 chip

Shazam is also available on Android devices and select features can be accessed on the web, reports MacRumors. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 review: Quite a superstar

“Apple Music and Shazam offer a seamless experience to music fans around the world, from Shazam’s ubiquitous discovery platform to Apple Music’s unparalleled content, global live radio stations and human curation,” the report quoted Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music, Beats, and International Content as saying. Also Read - Apple begins testing foldable iPhone, release in 2022: Report

The Apple-owned company also shared the list of the 100 most ‘Shazamed’ tracks ever globally, through a chart-playlist on Apple Music. ‘Tones’ and ‘I’s single Dance Monkey’ tops the all-time list, with over 36.6 million Shazams since its release in May 2019, followed by ‘Lilly Wood & The Prick’ and Robin Schulz’s ‘Prayer In C’ (Robin Schulz Radio Edit) and Passenger’s ‘Let Her Go,’ closing the Top 3.

Apple Music also launched the Shazam Discovery Top 50 chart last year to serve as a weekly global ranking of the biggest trending tracks on the music recognition platform.

Also, Apple recently rolled out Apple Music version 3.4 beta for Android. The company added design changes and feature that take cue straight from iOS 14. It includes new icons, better search, a Listen Now tab to replace the For You section, and autoplay.

Users will now be able to search from the bottom bar of the application, instead of the top. This makes the search option easier to reach with one-handed use.

Written with agency inputs

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 18, 2020 3:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp Read Later feature testing begins: What it is?
News
WhatsApp Read Later feature testing begins: What it is?
Apple's Shazam app crosses 200 million monthly active users

Entertainment

Apple's Shazam app crosses 200 million monthly active users

New Google Pay with branded debit card to launch tonight

Apps

New Google Pay with branded debit card to launch tonight

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Features

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Poco X3 gets call-recording feature in India: Check details

News

Poco X3 gets call-recording feature in India: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Twitter rolls out 'Fleets' for all users worldwide

WhatsApp Read Later feature testing begins: What it is?

New Google Pay with branded debit card to launch tonight

Poco X3 gets call-recording feature in India: Check details

PUBG Mobile India to retain your old game saves, purchases

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple's Shazam app crosses 200 million monthly active users

Entertainment

Apple's Shazam app crosses 200 million monthly active users
Google confirms a fix for Chrome crashing issue on Apple Macs with M1 chip

News

Google confirms a fix for Chrome crashing issue on Apple Macs with M1 chip
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Apple iPhone 12 review: Quite a superstar

Reviews

Apple iPhone 12 review: Quite a superstar

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A50s को मिल रहा One UI 2.5 अपडेट और नवंबर 2020 सिक्योरिटी पैच

Poco X3 स्मार्टफोन पर कंपनी ने जोड़ा नया फीचर, अब यूजर्स कर सकेंगे कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग

Redmi K40 Pro में मिल सकते हैं ये फीचर्स, जानिए कब तक होगा लॉन्च

Realme ने अपने नाम किया सबसे तेजी से 50 मिलियन स्मार्टफोन बेचने का रिकॉर्ड

OnePlus की दे रही ऑफर, महज 1 डॉलर की कीमत में खरीद सकते हैं ये प्रोडक्ट

Latest Videos

Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about
Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Features

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

News

Twitter rolls out 'Fleets' for all users worldwide
News
Twitter rolls out 'Fleets' for all users worldwide
WhatsApp Read Later feature testing begins: What it is?

News

WhatsApp Read Later feature testing begins: What it is?
New Google Pay with branded debit card to launch tonight

Apps

New Google Pay with branded debit card to launch tonight
Poco X3 gets call-recording feature in India: Check details

News

Poco X3 gets call-recording feature in India: Check details
PUBG Mobile India to retain your old game saves, purchases

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India to retain your old game saves, purchases

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers