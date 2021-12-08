comscore Australia vs England Ashes series: How to watch the live stream for free on JioTV
Australia vs England Ashes series: How Reliance Jio users can watch it for free

The Sony Six will telecast the match in the Hindi language, whereas the regional language match will be telecasted via Sony Ten4.

Image: Sony Liv

The Australia vs England Ashes series will start with the Gabba Test from December 8 (AUS vs. ENG Test Live Streaming). This high voltage tournament is organized between England and Australia after two years. The last time it was organized in England was in the year 2019. Then both the teams were able to finish with a 2-2 draw. Also Read - Micromax’s first notched smartphone to launch today: How to watch the livestream

England won the last series in Australia (Australia vs England 1st Test) 3-1 in 2010-11. England has not won a match at Brisbane’s Gabba ground since 1986-87. The England Test team captain, Joe Root, has already said his team would draw inspiration from India’s performances that halted Australia’s unbeaten campaign at the ground earlier this year. Also Read - Live stream HD videos with this power-saving technique

When and where to watch Australia vs England Live Online

The first Test match of the Ashes series between Australia and England will be played from 5.30 am Indian time. The match will be held at The Gabba Stadium in Brisbane. The live telecast of the first Test match of the Ashes series between Australia and England can be seen on Sony Sports Network in India. Additionally, you can also watch the match on the SonyLIV app and website. Also Read - Union Budget 2018: Here's how to watch it live, and more details

The Sony Six will telecast the match in the Hindi language, whereas the regional language match will be telecasted via Sony Ten4.


Subscription plan

The subscription plan for Sony Liv is available at Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month.

If you are a Jio user, you can watch Australia vs England 1st Test match free of cost with the JioTV mobile app.

How to watch if you are living abroad

The match is also available on web browsers, iPhones, iPads, Android devices and TV, Chromecast, Airplay, Apple TV, Fetch TV, Telstra TV, PS4, and most Smart TVs.

If you want to watch ad-free matches, it is available via Fox Cricket. In addition, you can also stream it through the Foxtel Go app or Kayo Sports.

  • Published Date: December 8, 2021 12:03 PM IST

