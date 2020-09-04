BenQ launches TH585 home entertainment projector in India

Display technology brand BenQ has announced the launch of a new Full HD Home Entertainment projector, the BenQ TH585 in India. The new product from BenQ brings good performance in high brightness rooms, demand real life-like color accuracy for movies, the flexibility for set-up in different rooms, and connectivity with various entertainment devices. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

With BenQ’s TH585 projector, you can enhance your moments of togetherness with a widescreen and powerful sound. Plan a movie night with family, binge watch your favorite show, or schedule a match night with friends. Expanding BenQ’s home entertainment projector line, the TH585 projector comes equipped with 3500 lumens of high brightness for living room viewing with lights on, Full HD 1080p image quality, vivid 95 percent Rec.709 color coverage, and a powerful built-in 10-watt speaker to make the experience worth your time. Up to 15,000 hours lamp life with Lamp Save Mode, enables sustained entertainment over a long period of time. Also Read - Realme 7 review: Unbeatable gaming package on budget

“The launch comes, keeping in mind the current times when people realize the importance of entertainment at home. With limited and restricted options for outdoor entertainment, we enable people to enjoy at home. They have an opportunity to binge-watch their favorite shows, Bollywood blockbusters, or schedule a match night with friends and family with a widescreen and powerful sound. With this announcement, BenQ aims to enhance the OTT content-viewing experience from the safety and comfort of home. We are delighted to introduce TH585 in India, and are confident that people will find the product easy to use at home,” said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India. Also Read - OnePlus 8T leaked image spotted in Android 11 Developer Preview 4

BenQ TH585 pricing and availability

The TH585 is now available at an MRP of Rs 89,990 but is available on Amazon for Rs 64,990 with free Amazon Fire Stick. There is also a No Cost EMI offer for up to 12 months. The BenQ product will soon be available at large retail formats, gadget stores, and traditional stores.