Streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar are bringing new series and films every other day but most of them are intense, and by that, I mean courtroom dramas like Lincoln Lawyer, Stranger Things, Moon Knight and whatnot. It is really difficult to find content that will give you a good laugh.

Here are top 5 films and shows available online that will tickle your funny bone.

Top comedy films to watch online

We're the Millers, Netflix

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts and Jason Sudeikis, We’re the Millers is about a small-time pot dealer in debt who agrees to smuggle in a major stash from Mexico, he rounds up a fake family to act as a cover.

Central Intelligence, Amazon Prime Video

Central Intelligence is a comeddy film starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. It is about a one-time bullied geek who grew up to be a lethal CIA agent, coming home for his high school reunion. He then teams up with his high school buddy to help dissolve a lethal plot against U.S. undercover agents.

The Hangover, Netflix

Starring Bradley Cooper, The Hangover has three parts. The first part is about a bachelor party in Las Vegas that spins out of control when the groom goes missing and his three buddies can’t remember the debauchery from the night before.

Thor: Ragnarok, Disney+ Hotstar

Thor: Ragnarok is one of the best comedy film of the Marvel Universe. In this film, deprived of his mighty hammer Mjolnir, Thor escapes the other side of the universe to save his home, Asgard, from Hela, the goddess of death and his elder sister.

The Big Sick, Amazon Prime Video

The Big Sick revolves around the story of Pakistan-born aspiring comedian Kumail, who connects with grad student Emily after one of his standup sets. However, what they thought would be just a one-night stand blossoms into the real thing, which complicates the life that is expected of Kumail by his traditional Muslim parents.

Top Comedy shows to watch online now

Schitt’s Creek, Netflix

A filthy-rich Rose family that includes a married couple with two kids suddenly goes bankrupt and the only remaining asset they have is an ugly small town named Schitt’s Creek. They then are compelled to stay in a cheap motel in that town.

Panchayat, Amazon Prime Video

Panchayat is a Hindi sitcom about an engineering graduate, Abhishek, who is unable to find a job of his calibre. So, he ends up working for a panchayat in a remote Indian village and deals with several mundane challenges.

Ted Lasso, Apple TV+

Ted Lasso is about an American football coach who is hired to manage a British soccer team. What he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for in optimism, determination and biscuits.

New Girl, Disney+ Hostar

New Girl is a much-popular sitcom that revolves around Jess Day, a young woman who, after discovering her long-term boyfriend cheating on her, moves into a loft apartment with three male roommates. These three are: prickly bartender Nick, womanizer Schmidt, and intense personal-trainer Coach.

Fleabag, Amazon Prime Video

Fleabag is a dry-witted woman who has no filter as she navigates life and love in London while trying to cope with tragedy. The angry, grief-riddled woman tries to heal while rejecting anyone who tries to help her, but Fleabag continues to keep up her bravado through it all.