Thinking of watching a Horror movie but couldn’t find the right destination for it? Don’t Worry because Netflix is one such place where you can view some of the best Horror movies of all time. Ever thought why your parents ask you to close your eyes when you watch any scary or horror scene? They might think that horror movies are not suitable for your health. But you will be amazed after knowing this fact that watching a Horror movie is right for your mind and body.

According to research conducts by the University of Westminster, watching horror movies increase an adrenaline rush in our bodies. It means when we watch horror movies, and we lose as much as 113 calories. It is equivalent to the number of calories you are losing after walking for 30 minutes. Watching Horror movies also helps you to cope up with anxiety and depression. So why waiting, folks! We have list down some of the best horror movies on Netflix for you.

Here’s the list of Best Horror Movies on Netflix

A Quite Place

A quite place has imdb rating of 7.5/10. It is an American horror film release in 2018. The movie directs by John Krasinski and produces by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller. A Quite Place is starring Emily Blunt in lead role. The plot of the movie revolves around a woman and her children who are stuck among sightless creatures. The concept of the movie is such that by 2020 the earth annihilates with these sightless creatures and this woman and her children are stuck at one place.

The Conjuring

The Conjuring is a supernatural horror movie directs by James Wan and produces by Peter Safran. The movie considers as one of the scariest and most successful Horror franchises of the 21st century. The movie crosses over $1 billion. The Conjuring movie inspires from the haunting’s and possessions witnesses by a real-life ghost hunter and paranormal investigator Ed and Lorrain Warren. The movie is starring Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Ron Livingston, and Lili Taylor. The plot of The Conjuring sets around a couple who recently shifts to their new house with their five daughters. They notice paranormal events, and so they decide to contact paranormal investigators Ed and Lorain Warren.

Carrie

Carrie is a 2013 horror movie directs by Kimberly Pierce and produces by Kevin Misher. The movie is available on Netflix. Carrie considers being one of the most horror movies of its time. The story of Carrie inspires a term known as Telekinesis. In ancient history, it means as a psychic ability allowing a person to influence a physical system. The movie is starring Chloe Grace Moretz as Carrie White, Julianne Moore, Judy Greer, and Portia Doubleday in lead roles. The movie inspires Carrie, an epistolary horror novel written by Stephen King.

Bird Box

Bird Box is a 2018 American horror movie, specifically post-apocalyptic thriller. The movie directs by Susanne Bier and produces by Dylan Clark, Chris Morgan, and Clayton Townsend. The story is about a woman carrying two of her children in an unnamed apocalyptic world. She instructs her children not to open their blindfold. Why she does so for that, you have to watch the movie on Netflix. Bird Box is starring Sandra Bullock as a mom of two small children. The movie inspires from a post-apocalyptic novel Bird Box written by Josh Mailman.

Annabelle

Anabelle was an American horror movie released in 2014. The movie directs by John L Leonettie and produces by Peter Safran and James Wan. James Wan is the director of The Conjuring that I mention above. Annabelle receives negative comments from the critics, but it is still one of the best horror franchises so far. The prequel of Annabelle, known as Annabelle creation releases in 2017 and further a sequel known as Annabelle, comes home releases in 2019. The movie is starring Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton, Alfre Woodard.

The story is about a couple who lost their daughter in an accident, and so they allow their daughter’s spirit to enter a doll, which they name as Annabelle. But afterward, the couple discovers that it was not their daughters’ spirit, but it was a terrifying evil being who now lives with them. The movie is available on Netflix. Annabelle is one of the best horror movies on Netflix.

The Awakening

The Awakening was a British supernatural horror movie released in 2011. The movie directs by Nick Murphy and produces by David M Thompson, Sarah Curtis, and Julia Stannard. The Daily telegraph rates the film as 4/5 and considers it as ‘Chilling Ghost Story.’ The story is about a boy’s spirit, which is haunting a boy’s hostel. The movie is starring Rebecca Hall, Dominic West, Imelda Staunton, and Issac Hempstead in the lead roles.

The Boy

The Boy is a suspense, thriller horror film directs by William Brent and produces by Tom Rosenberg and Gary Lucchesi. The film is starring Lauren Cohan and Rupert Evans as main character. The story revolves around a woman who is hired by an elderly couple Heelshires. They ask her to take care of a doll whose name is Brahms. They instruct her what are the things that she needs to take care of their doll and leave for a holiday. Earlier the woman ignores the instruction and then mysterious things start to happen in the house. The sequel of The Boy release on 21 February 2020.